Blazer and jeans 2022, how to combine them: 5 star outfits

S.and there is a couple that seems to resist the passing of times and fashions, it is the one made up of blazer and jeans. A wedding that, in Spring 2022, has the blessing of the stars: from Kendall Jenner to Nicole Kidman to Hailey Bieber, each celeb wears the combo following their own personal style. And they all offer insights into outfit unmissable for the summer, to try immediately.

Chic like Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner’s favorite off-duty outfit? Regular blazer and straight jeans. The queen of effortless looks for Spring 2022 starts with a pair of light denim trousers (by Khaite, one of the brands of the moment) and a houndstooth jacket. To dress, a pair of basic black ankle boots and a white masculine shirt, to be worn in a layering key on the t-shirt. Nothing could be simpler and more effective.

Preppy like Nicole Kidman

From the height of its 54 years, Nicole Kidman offers an idea on how to combine blazer and jeans ideal to copy for the over 40s (and not only).

The outfit for Spring 2022 ideal for the office (or university): a silk blouse that emerges with elegance from the jacket (his is signed Celine) and classic loafers, visible under a pair of ankle cut jeans.

Two Thousand as Chrissy Teigen

To rejuvenate blazers and jeans, just take a step back in time, to the legendary 2000s that return in Spring-Summer 2022. Word of Chrissy Teigenwho at forty looks like a girl thanks to the combination gray blazer and sporty crop top logo. The perfect jeans? High waisted and wide leg. The touch of adult style, of thin strappy sandals.

Retro like Bella Hadid

Blazer and jeans, a long-lived couple. Which in fact works in a retro key: just enhance it with the right accessories. The piece with which to start creating the outfit, a pinstripe blazer with a vintage flavor. Pay attention to the shades chosen for the bag and shoes: the range of browns it is to be preferred to achieve that refined mood of yesteryear a la Bella Hadid. Who wisely opts for gods flared jeans from the seventies.

Tomboy as Hailey Bieber

Corduroy blazer and baggy jeans: maximum pair affinity. The casual but non-causal outfit for Spring 2022 is kindly provided by Hailey Bieber. Sneakers and a white t-shirt are enough to complete the quintessential tomboy look, updated to modern times.

The maxi belt, the seal for a star style.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED