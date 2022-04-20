Blac Chyna: What is the fortune of the archenemy of the Kardashians?

blac chyna is a model, best known by many for having been the former sister-in-law of the Kardashian clan, than for his own career.

What was once a family ended in one great enmity which even led Rob Kardashian’s ex-partner to sue his former political family in October 2017 for defamation, assault, injury, domestic violence and intentional interference with a contract he had with NBC Universal, in addition to destroying his television career.

In her lawsuit, the famous argued that Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim, Khloé and Kylie cthey inspired against her so that her program was canceled aired on E! Entertainment Television, called “Rob & Chyna.”

The model is suing the most popular family in reality TV for 100 million dollarsclaiming that they defamed her and illegally interfered with her contracts and business dealings to get her off reality shows.

The romance between Blac and Rob began in 2016, And although at first he did not seem to have the approval of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, for a while Rob was seen to take better care of himself and improve, so it seemed that his relationship with the model was good for him.

A few months later, she announced her pregnancywhich made Rob very happy and helped bring Blac and her sisters-in-law closer together.

In December 2016 “Dream“, was was the first granddaughter with the surname Kardashian.

Months before the birth Rob and Blac Chyna got engaged, which did not please the famous sisters either.

But their love did not last long, since in 2017 he published intimate photos of his daughter’s motherarguing that she had been unfaithful to him with other men.

In addition, he blamed her for getting pregnant just to get back at Tyga, with whom she had had a relationship in the past. As if that were not enough, Kim and her sisters discovered that Chyna called him “fat”, “pathetic” and “insecure” and she claimed that she only wanted to marry him to carry the last name as her brand.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, Blac Chyna has a net worth of 10 million dollars.