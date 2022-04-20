Billie Eilish protagonist of the new Simpsons short – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 20 – After the triumph at the Academy Awards 2022 where she won the Oscar for best original song with ‘No Time To Die’ taken from the soundtrack of 007, Billie Eilish will appear together with the Simpsons family in the next short film titled Lisa, meet Billie. The short, featuring Oscar © and Grammy © Award winning artists Billie Eilish and Finneas, will debut on Friday 22 April exclusively on Disney +. In Lisa Meet Billie, Lisa Simpson is discovered by artists Billie Eilish and Finneas as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa into her studio for a special jam session she will never forget. Lisa, Meet Billie is the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts created exclusively for Disney + that pay homage to the platform’s diverse brands and most popular titles. Previous Star Wars and Marvel themed shorts, Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens After Napping” and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, “are currently available on Disney +. The most recent The Simpsons in Plusaversary debuted on November 12, 2021 on the occasion of the celebrations for Disney + Day. These contents and more can be found in the “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming platform: https://www.disneyplus.com/it-it/franchise/i-simpson. ( HANDLE).

