BILLIE EILISH becomes a Simpson in the short “Lisa, meet Billie”

Billie Eilish will appear with the Simpsons family in the upcoming short film titled “Lisa, Meet Billie,” which airs Friday 22 April exclusively on Disney +.

THE SYNOPSIS

In Lisa Meet Billie, Lisa Simpson is discovered by artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa into her studio for a special jam session she will never forget.

Lisa, Meet Billie is the fourth in a series of The Simpsons shorts created exclusively for Disney + that pay homage to the platform’s diverse brands and most popular titles.

Previous Star Wars and Marvel themed shorts, Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens After Napping” and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, are currently available on Disney +. The most recent The Simpsons in Plusaversary debuted on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney + Day. This content and more can be found in the “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming platform: https://www.disneyplus.com/it -it / franchise / i-simpson.

WEB & SOCIAL

https://www.facebook.com/DisneyPlusIT/

https://www.instagram.com/disneyplusit

https://twitter.com/DisneyPlusIT

Hashtag

#The Simpsons