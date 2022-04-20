Billie Eilish and the Simpsons, the poster of the short coming to Disney +

As announced, Billie Eilish will appear together with the de family The Simpsons in the next short film entitled Lisa, this is Billie. In the short film, which will debut Friday 22 April exclusively on Disney +, we will also find the singer-songwriter – like her winner of the Academy Awards and Grammy Awards – FINNEAS.

In Lisa, this is Billie, Lisa Simpson is discovered by artists Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell as she searches for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa into her studio for a special jam session she will never forget.

Lisa, this is Billie is the fourth in a series of de The Simpsons created exclusive for Disney + that pay homage to the different brands and most popular titles on the platform. The short background theme Star Wars and Marvel, Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens After Napping” And The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, are currently available on Disney +. The most recent The Simpsons in Plusaversary debuted on November 12, 2021 on the occasion of the celebrations for the Disney + Day.