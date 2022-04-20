Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together for a film about Nike

The actors who have worked together in the past will star in a story based on real events about the Nike company.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damonworked in the past together starring Good Will Hunting where they even won the Oscar for the script they wrote for that 1998 film directed by Gus Van Sant. The performers met last year for the epic The Last Duel Directed by Ridley Scott. Now a new project still without a title finds them again on a par.

The duo will star in a drama based on true events that follows the story of Sonny Vaccaro, a former executive of Nike who in the 1980s tried tirelessly to sign basketball’s rising figure, Michael Jordanfor his shoe company that was on its way to the top, of course, without imagining that it would become one of the leading sports apparel brands in the world.

An unbeatable creative duo

Matt Damon will personify Vaccaro while Ben Affleck will play Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike. The interpreter of Batman will direct, write the script and produce this drama focused on sports marketing while his co-star will also be involved in the book as well as producing the film.

The film will follow Vaccaro in his quest to add Jordan as a figure of Nike, which at that time was the third largest sports shoe company in the industry. The executive will speak with the player’s mother, former coaches of the talented athlete, advisers and even friends of the “Number 23”. Michael Jordan He will never appear on the film despite the fact that his gigantic figure constantly casts a shadow on the plot of the film.

The truth is that the professional relationship between Michael Jordan Y Nike It seemed impossible to materialize at that time, but thanks to the excessive efforts of the executive, the signing was finalized so that the agreement between the athlete and the company was defined as the most significant of its kind. So much so that it started a revolution in the contemporary and multimillion-dollar global sports footwear industry. It deserves a movie!