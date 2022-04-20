Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are preparing a film about the signing of Michael Jordan by Nike

MADRID, 20 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Michael Jordan was an icon both on and off the basketball court. It has already proved docuseries about the Chicago Bulls and their figure released in 2020, The Last Danceand now Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are preparing a film about the historic commercial agreement between Jordan and Nikewhich forever changed the history of the relationship between marketing and sport.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck will be specifically in charge of directing, writing, producing and starring in the film, playing Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike. Damon, for his part, will also write and produce it, and will play Sonny Vacarro, director of marketing for the sports firm American and supervisor of the complex agreement they finally reached, in the mid-1980s, with Michael Jordan.

The film about the agreement between Nike and Jordan will be produced by Amazon Studios, Sydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures (the presidents of the latter two already worked on the production of The Last Dance), and It doesn’t have a title or a release date yet. Ben Affleck and Mat Damon, a duo who won an Oscar for the screenplay for Good Will Hunting and whose last work together was The Last Showdown, They are currently working on the script for the film.

Introduced in 1984, Player’s first year on the Chicago Bulls, air jordan sneakers they served as a launch pad for the multibillion-dollar global footwear and sportswear industry in general. In addition, the contract between Nike and Michael Jordan remains as the most significant relationship between a brand and an athlete to date.

The film written by and starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will focus on Vacarro’s relentless fight for such an agreement, which led him to establish contact with the parents, coaches, advisors and friends of Michael Jordan. Yes indeed, the figure of the historic basketball player will not appear at any time, not even when Vacarro approaches his closest associates to try to reach Jordan.

This is something that has already happened in Victory Time: The Lakers dynastythe HBO series about the glory days of the Los Angeles Lakers and whose main icon, Magic Johnson, has criticized harshly for not having his consent.