Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are preparing a film about the signing of Michael Jordan by Nike

MADRID (CultureLeisure) -Michael Jordan was an icon both on and off the basketball court. The docuseries about the Chicago Bulls and their figure released in 2020, The Last Dance, already demonstrated it, and now Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are preparing a film about the historic commercial agreement between Jordan and Nike, which forever changed the history of the relationship between marketing and sport.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck will be specifically in charge of directing, writing, producing and starring in the film, playing Phil Knight, founder of Nike. Damon, for his part, will also write and produce it, and will play Sonny Vacarro, director of marketing for the American sports firm and supervisor of the complex agreement that they finally reached, in the mid-1980s, with Michael Jordan.

The film about the deal between Nike and Jordan will be produced by Amazon Studios, Sydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures (the presidents of the latter two already worked on the production of The Last Dance), and it does not yet have a title or release date. Ben Affleck and Mat Damon, a duo who won an Oscar for the screenplay for Good Will Hunting and whose last work together was The Last Showdown, are currently working on the script for the film.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker