Becky Lynch reveals how WWE handled her return at SummerSlam

Last August 2021, the former women’s champion, Becky Lynch, made her return at SummerSlam after maternity leave that kept her away from the ring for more than a year. Now, Becky has been able to give more details about how her return to the company was managed thanks to an interview with the media outlet BT Sport. becky lynchwho defeated Bianca Belair in mere seconds in her return match, revealed that WWE called him just six days before the event to let her know. These have been his words:

“I was ready to go back. And I got the call on Monday before he came back. So SummerSlam was on Saturday, yes. So, they called me on Monday and said, ‘We may need you. A situation has arisen where someone will not compete in their match and we may need you to do this or we may need you for something else.’ And I answered them: ‘Okay, so you need me either way, you just don’t know which one.’ They told me yes, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll be there.’ Luckily, I had my hair done the day before. I was like an animal in a cage. And I had been working a lot in the ring in Iowa and getting ready, so i knew i was ready. It was just a matter of getting the call through.”

Last November, Seth Rollins, husband of Becky Lynch, was attacked during the live broadcasts of RAW by a fan, a moment that caused a great impact among the rest of the fans and the locker room. Becky responded during the interview that Seth handled the situation perfectly.

“I was in the locker room. First, I was like, ‘Was someone supposed to go and take him down?’ Wait, this isn’t one of our guys, and the fact that they didn’t get back on the subject made me think something was wrong, and I ran over to the curtain area to see what had happened. Of course, (as to whether she was worried), yes. That’s not supposed to happen. Fans shouldn’t attack performers. Besides, you don’t know what’s wrong with that guy with them. That could have been incredibly dangerous and it could have been a lot worse, especially when you’re focused and not expecting someone to shoot you down at a million miles an hour and then drop you to the ground. But I think he handled it perfectly.”.

