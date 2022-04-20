Ayahuasca in Costa Rica changed the life of Machine Gun Kelly, boyfriend of Megan Fox

Melissa Gonzalez

During the Jimmy Kimmel Live program, singer Machine Gun Kelly, partner of actress Megan Fox, recounted how performing Ayahuasca in Costa Rica changed his life.

On the show, he described the experience as “one of the most important things that has ever happened to him.”

During the interview, he recounted the entire process carried out in the ceremony, in which the participants drink ayahuasca, based on plants originating in the Amazon and used to heal the soul.

The meeting was held with 20 people in the jungle, he said, after following a special diet.

“I was the last person to take it. I remember that everyone took a cup, they gave it to me, the shaman said something to the translator: ‘He says that you have a great shadow of darkness behind you and you need more’. And everyone in the circle was watching when they gave me more of the drink because everyone had only one time,” he recounted.

About the experience Fox had said on the same show that “There was nothing glamorous about it, and it’s all part of making yourself vulnerable, so you give in to the experience.”