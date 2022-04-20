Ashton Kutcher once tried to talk his son out of swearing

Ashton Kutcher has been a beloved part of pop culture since the early 2000s. The actor first became famous when he appeared on the hit television series. That 70’s Show. In addition to her work as a model, she received praise for her comedic skills. In recent years, Ashton Kutcher has taken a step back from acting to focus on his business investments and his children. But he’s just as funny as ever, as evidenced by a 2016 anecdote about how he tried to convince his daughter that she never swears.

Ashton Kutcher told his daughter that he didn’t curse when he did

American actor Ashton Kutcher and his daughter Wyatt Isabelle can be seen at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on July 23, 2017. | Axel Heimken/Image Alliance via Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher married his former co-star, Mila Kunis, in 2015. They have two children together. The couple does not usually share photos and videos of their children. But they don’t mind sharing the occasional funny story about their parenting exploits. In October 2016, Ashton Kutcher visited Late night with Seth Meyerswhere he spoke about a memorable occasion when he tried to convince one of his children, his daughter, Wyatt, that he hadn’t used a swear word.

Kutcher described how he was getting ready in the morning when Kunis informed him that the family dog ​​had been in an accident. “I’m like *f*** Ricky,” Kutcher said. “And I’m walking, and my daughter is right behind me, and all of a sudden I hear (she tells her) f*** Ricky!” Kutcher tried to back away quickly. He told Wyatt that he meant that Ricky is like a “cunning fox.” “I think I have her convinced that he is now a fox,” the actor joked. “I’m pretty sure she thinks [the word is] fox.”

Who are the children of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis?

Kutcher and Kunis welcomed their first child, Wyatt Isabelle, in October 2014. Kutcher and Kunis got engaged just a few months before their baby boy’s arrival. Two years later, in November 2016, they welcomed their second son, whom they named Dimitri Portwood. While taking her family out of the spotlight, Kunis has also spoken out about her children.

“My daughter is me,” he said. The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021. “She’s independent, feisty and wonderfully smart. And she’s an amazing trait to have as an adult, but really hard to argue with as a kid.” Kunis has also said that she does not want to have any more children. She told People in 2017 that “I’ll only have two” because “it’s hard when you’re outnumbered.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are quirky and devoted parents

Kutcher and Kunis have made headlines for their parenting style in the past. In the summer of 2021, the two actors told the Armchair Expert podcast that they don’t believe in bathing their children every day. “When I had kids, I didn’t wash them every day either,” Kunis said. “I was not the father who bathed my newborns, never. That’s how we feel about our children.” Kutcher reiterated this, saying, “Now here’s the thing: If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense.”

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of four worked hard to find ways to bond that didn’t include long baths. Kunis said in a February 2021 interview that she and Kutcher took their children to many “drive-in events,” including a “baby rave” that Kunis said “was maybe one of the worst, one of the best things.” that I’ve ever done.

