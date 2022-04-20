Are the Klombos still in ‘Fortnite’? Fans predict his return

ads

For free-to-play games like Fortnite, it’s common for event-specific features to become more popular than people expected. In Chapter 3 Season 1, Fortnite introduced the “Klombos” species to the game. While these massive creatures became popular with players, they weren’t going to stick around for long. However, fans have recently found clues that point to Klombos returning to the game. Does that mean the Klombos are still in Fortnite? Take a look at our scoop.

Fortnite is a popular online game from Epic Games. While the game features many online modes that allow you to play with your friends against dozens of players from around the world, it is best known for its Battle Royale style of gameplay. In this mode, players are placed into 100-person battles where teams or individual players can battle it out to see which one can emerge victorious.

In Fortnite, you can use all kinds of tools and weapons to your advantage. For a brief time, that also included Klombos.

Source: Epic Games

Klombos and Klomberries

Are the Klombos still in ‘Fortnite’? We could be seeing a comeback in the future.

Klombos are huge dinosaur-like creatures that once roamed the island in Fortnite. Despite their immense size, they are a largely peaceful race of giants that can aid players in battle. Feeding them Klomberries that you can find in the field will allow you to get an item from them. You can also ride on top of them and use their nostrils to pierce through the air.

If attacked, they can momentarily turn hostile and deal damage to players for a short period of time.

According to Fortnite Insider, the Klombos were removed from the game in Chapter 3, Season 2. While the absence of these friendly dinos is largely lamented by fans, recent additions to the game foreshadow their eventual return.

For one thing, players on Twitter have been completing a secret Klombo challenge. Not only that, but Klomberry bushes are reportedly bearing fruit again for players to collect. While you can currently only use them as healing items, you may want to keep some.

The komberries are back in #fortnite along with a secret mission to eat them 😄😄… will we see the return of #klombo soon??? pic.twitter.com/SCGDrYBS32

– 🇺🇦🦉⚔Rinoa⚔🦉🇺🇦 (@SnoworchidP) April 19, 2022 Source: Twitter/@SnoworchidP

As of this writing on April 19, the Klombos are not in the game for players to interact with, but all signs point to their eventual return. In a future version of Fortnite, they might even make an exciting return with more bells, whistles, and additional features.

Fans are already eagerly awaiting the return of Klombos, with one player tweeting that they “wait [Klombos] Come back in the next Fortnite update.” Other users are even submitting bogus advertisements for its comeback.

Epic Games has yet to make a formal announcement on whether or not Klombos will return to the game in a future update. But it’s hard to ignore all the prompts that are displayed in Fortnite. Hopefully, Klombos will be back in the game sooner rather than later.

ads