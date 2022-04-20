Anuell AA a la Will Smith: the singer’s threat to defend Yailin La Más Viral | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The ceremony of 2022 Oscar Awards left many moments to remember, but without a doubt the one that has been commented on the most was when Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face after a joke against the wife of the actor of “I’m legend”. Those images went around the world and, as was obvious, the singer Anuel AA he saw them and they motivated him to make a peculiar threat.

MORE INFORMATION: The violent reaction of Anuel AA when a DJ played a song by Karol G in a disco

The Puerto Rican shared the video of the coup in his Instagram stories and promised that he would do the same if someone makes a joke against his fiancee Yailin La Más Viral, with whom he lives in a luxurious mansion in Miami.

Yailin La Más Viral and her partner do not hesitate to show themselves very much in love on social networks (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

WHAT WAS ANUEL AA’S THREAT?

Over the last few months, since he confirmed Yailin as his new partner after having finished with the Colombian Karol G, his social networks have accumulated a series of comments about it, which are not always positive, causing an obvious annoyance in the Central American singer.

It is so Anuel AA He has threatened to come to blows if he returns to comment negatively against the love of his life, causing certain mixed feelings among his fans because, in other words, he is inciting violence through his social profile.

“They already know. The same thing will happen to the clown who wants to set up a circus talking about Yailin. That is if it is on television. If it’s not on television, well, you know, it’s going to be worse.”the artist wrote.

Anuel AA threatened to hit if someone makes fun of his girlfriend (Photo: Instagram)

This is not the first time that the 29-year-old singer has used his social networks to protest the comments Yailin has received. In the past he has already shown all his fury through some very striking publications.

MORE INFORMATION: 10 things you didn’t know about Anuel AA

HOW DID ANUEL AA AND YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL MEET?

At the end of last year there was talk about a collaboration between the two artists, which had served to meet and have an immediate crush, in what could be considered love at first sight.

It was in the beginning of 2022 that Anuel AA and Yailin La Mas Viral were captured in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic increasing the rumors of a possible link between them, which have already been confirmed.

MORE INFORMATION: Jliany, the sister of Anuel AA who is still waiting for a reconciliation with Karol G

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Your real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from Dominican Republic well known in her country, but has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AAartist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, she has songs like “milk tank” Y “Leather”.