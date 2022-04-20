Ant Middleton’s SAS Who Dares Wins replacement is a ‘too soft’ moan for Channel 4 viewers

ads

SAS: Who Dares Wins fans shared their disappointment on Sunday night after sharing their disappointment with new instructor Rudy Reyes.

The popular Channel 4 show returned with a new series last week and it’s fair to say that the show has had a complete makeover since Ant Middleton left the show last year.

With the new series comes two new instructors on the show, American Rudy Reyes and Remi Adeleke, who immediately brought a new element to the show.

But despite all the drastic changes to the SAS army recruit selection process, viewers couldn’t help but complain that newcomer Rudy wasn’t tough enough on this year’s contestants.

As the show began, the instructor was seen shadow boxing as he stood in front of the mirror to perfect his form.

Throughout the show, the cadets were tasked with performing a death-defying jump from a cliff ledge into the heart of Jordan, where their partner was responsible for breaking their fall.

Several members of the teams collapsed at the terrifying moment when they put their lives in their partner’s hands, as viewers watched the chilling moment behind their hands.

The show’s Serval members collapsed under the harsh conditions (Picture: Channel 4)

As the show aired, fans flooded Twitter to share their thoughts on the new instructor’s support for the 20 recruits who wrestled on the show.

One user wrote: “Rudy is as intimidating and interesting as 2 week old dish water. He is chronic. Take him out so he can go to hell with this program. #SASWhoDaresWins.”

Another added: “American big girl Rudy top is back #SASWhoDaresWins.”

A third joked: “The new #SASWhoDaresWins series continues. Tonight, Rudy Reyes shows recruits how to apply a fake tan and select the correct conditioner for the desert.”

Viewers compared the new instructor to Canadian actor Keanu Reeves (Image: Channel 4)

It comes after fans spotted a striking similarity between Rudy and previous instructor Ant Middleton.

Viewers also noted that the former military star closely resembled Canadian actor Keanu Reeves.

One user wrote: “30 minutes and it’s directed by a US Marine trying to look like a cross between Ant Middleton and John Wick.”

Another addition: Crossover between Keanu Reeves and Ant Middleton. We don’t want any movies, just genuine action.”

