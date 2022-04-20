Angers-PSG, probable formations: Pochettino without Messi and Neymar. Icardi from 1 ‘
Paris Saint Germain and Angers are preparing to compete in the match valid for the thirty-sixth day of Ligue 1: probable formations and where to see the match on TV
A few hours at the beginning of Angers–Paris Saint Germain. The match – valid for the 33rd day of the championship of Ligue 1 – is scheduled at 21:00 at Raymond Kopa.
One of the last acts before the triumph of the Parisians is about to go on stage. The team of Pochettino has yet to fully dispose of the elimination from Champions League by the hand of real Madrid from Ancelotti in the round of 16 and is trying to find brilliance and serenity to end the year in the best possible way after a tangibly turbulent period. Neymar and his companions are returning from three victories against Lorient, Clermon and the one in the big match against Marseille in which the controversy over Gianluigi’s performances was reopened Donnarummaauthor of another mistake in goal, questioning his place as a holder in view of the return of Navas. Also noteworthy is the heavy absence of Lionel Messi on the list called up for an Achilles tendon injury. Angers positioned in fourteenth place in search of the miracle to consolidate salvation and in fact participation in the next one Ligue 1a declared goal by the Juventus management.
Below, the probable formations of the match and where to see the match on TV.
ANGERS (3-4-1-2): Mandrea; Ebosse, Traoré, Thomas; Capelle, Bentaleb, Mendy, Doumbia; Fulgini; Cho, Boufal.
PSG (4-3-3): Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappé.
WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV
Angers-Paris Saint Germain will be broadcast live on TV Sky Sport One (channel 201) e Sky Sport Football (channel 203). The same broadcast will also be available in live streaming via Sky Gothe service for mobile devices available to subscribers, and on NOWSky’s live and on demand platform.
April 20, 2022 (change April 20, 2022 | 18:41)
