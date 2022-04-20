Angelina Jolie would be suing the FBI for an incident between her son and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie/Courtesy

Angelina Jolie would be trying to sue the FBI for the Brad Pitt plane incident that involved one of her children, according to information provided by TMZ.

According to the portal, it is believed that the actress has used the name of Jane Doe to advance the lawsuit, because according to reports, this woman asked the authority to deliver documents from her investigation into alleged abuse on a private plane that was raised years ago.

In turn, the lawyer Amanda Krame believes that the reason why Angelina would be hiding her identity under an alias would be because of the “impact on the privacy of minor children.”

He also pointed out that “the request is to better understand the FBI investigation and obtain the information necessary for their children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.”

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox / Courtesy

It was in 2016 when the family was flying from France to the United States that an argument broke out between Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox, which according to the artist, turned into a kind of physical confrontation. Brad denied physical violence and said the contact was inadvertent, but the Guardianship Council and authorities were still investigating the case when they landed.

In the end, the FBI closed the case and refused to press charges on the understanding that there was not enough evidence to go forward.