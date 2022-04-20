Android 13 would remove SIM cards from phones

It won’t be long until android 13 reach the devicesfor now, most are being integrated into version 12 of the operating system mobile from Google, but this relief is expected to arrive soon with several new features.

It is expected that during summer of this 2022 Android 13 is finally revealed, whose code name is still kept secret, but expectations are high because version 12 saw a big change.

SIM will disappear

What is known is that the platform will look more minimalist, especially with iOS, some of the new features have already come to light, but without a doubt, the one that has caused the most concern is the disappearance of SIM cards as a core element .

Another change is that now the applications must be downloaded updated, in addition to the fact that it will be possible to choose the language of each application separately and the apps will now request permission from the user before being able to send notifications of any kind.

Another discovery is the use of a MEP (Multiple Enabled Profiles) system to integrate an eSIM system as the basis of the Android 13 operating system, which has been coming for some time with the reduction of SIM cards.

The Android 13 operating system will be able to manage multiple active SIM profiles in the same eSIM, which will be already integrated into the phone’s circuit, previously it could only support one line at a time.

