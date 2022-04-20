An ex of Miley Cyrus after some time reveals why the relationship ended

Cody Simpson had an intense love affair with Miley Cyrus, which ended after ten months. Together they spent important moments, such as the pop star’s post-op on the vocal cords and the first lockdown. Yet, years later, the swimmer explained why it didn’t work between them.

The life of Miley Cyrus he’s almost always in the spotlight and his name has popped up as one of his own former brought attention back to their story, which was wrecked after a few months. The ex in question is Cody Simpson, dancer And Australian model known in the States especially for Broadway and for participating in dancing with the Stars.

Even before the love story with Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson filled the pages of the gossip column due to his sentimental involvement with Gigi Hadid, among the most popular top models of recent years. Their story lasted about two years, which began in 2013 and then ended in 2015. With Miley Cyrus, however, her dating started in 2019, after the closure of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth. But it didn’t last long: after ten months, they decided to put a point on it. And, years later, Cody Simpson explained why.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: the reason for the breakup

When Miley Cyrus announced to the world that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth hadn’t worked out, fans had to digest the discontent, as did the pop star. Yet within a few months of that announcement, Miley had a brief affair with Kaitlynn Carterafter which he got acquainted with Cody Simpson. Their story began in October 2019, also monitored through social shots, proving to be a close-knit and almost inseparable.

To crown that love, they even thought of making it happen matching tattoos. Also, when the pandemic broke out, the two preferred to spend together the lockdown. However, after ten months, their romance also came to an end and, so far, neither of them had ever explained the because. Two years later, Cody Simpson shed light on the mystery. “We made this decision together, knowing we were going in different directions. I had just started training at that point, so my life was changing and I knew I should return in Australia to do it correctly and professionally. And she was just getting into his new albumwould go in tour. We were at a crossroads“.

Cody Simpson talks about training because, in addition to being an artist, he is also a sportsman, specifically a swimmer. To the microphones of Kyle & JackieOunderlined that he lived precious moments with the pop star: “We were in different places. We spent a great year and a perfect relationshipwe also lived together during the blockade resulting from Covid“.

