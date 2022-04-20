Amber Heard’s friend expelled from court for breaching trial protocol vs. Depp – The Financier

Since last April 11, the world has been attentive to any movement around the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwhich is being broadcast through Court TV, to find out the resolution, since 100 million dollars and the reputation of both actors are at stake.

In the last days, the one who has seen it black is Heard, and now we add that her best friend, Eve Barlow, was expelled from the courtroom for respecting the protocol for the trial that involves the use of cell phonesbecause while I was in the front row (a place that is generally reserved for legal advice) was texting and tweeting.

Eve Barlow: Amber Heard’s friend-defense

“Amber had her closest friend, who works as a journalist, sit front and center, with her legal team, at trial, live-tweeting, texting, and posting information”, a source told Page Six.

Precisely, Barlow is pointed out as part of the actress’s legal team, who even tried to intervene in the trial on Gina Deuters, friend of Johnny Depptrying to show that she was a ‘fixed’ witness to testify in favor of the actor in fantastic animals.

Barlow mentioned a social media post from Deuters, claiming it was supposedly a recent post from the current trial. However, it was found that the post in question was shared in 2021 during Depp’s previous trial against the newspaper. Sun in London.

But in the end her statement was removed from the file, as Deuters accepted that she had seen a couple of videos prior to her appearance as a witness, for which she was expelled from court last Thursday.

Depp’s lawyers responded by pushing a motion for Barlow to be permanently barred from the courtroom for flouting the rules, which the judge approved.

“Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and he was barred from entering the courtroom”, added the source to Page Six.

For its part, the Judge Penney S. Azcarate He also spoke about the fact that the British journalist was on his cell phone while the trial was taking place. “She was tweeting live from my courtroom…and I know the agents pulled her out because she was texting. That goes against the court order. Ms. Barlow will not be returning to the courtroom during this trial.”.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

This started because Heard wrote in December 2019 an article for Washington Post in which he narrated that suffered from domestic violence and presented as abuse victimthough he didn’t really mention Depp’s name.

Later, the actor fantastic animals had made one suit in london for defamation against a newspaper columnist who called him a ‘wife beater’, which he lost, as well as permission to appeal a ruling.

He also filed a demand in the United States for $50 million for the same reason, now against his ex-wife: defamation.

In response to this demand, Amber filed a countersuit for $100 million, and despite each requesting that the other person’s case be dismissed, both cases were given the green light to proceed, according to TMZ.