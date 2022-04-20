Amber Heard is accused of being a psychopath for copying Johnny Depp’s outfits at trial

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation and in recent days the trial has been held in Virginia, United States. Court TV transmits each one of the sessions and the users of the social networks keep a close eye on everything that is happening. Now the 34-year-old actress is criticized, and even pointed out as a psychopath, for apparently copying the outfits of her former partner. A significant number of publications have highlighted this interesting detail in the legal battle.

At the end of 2018, Amber published an article in Washington Post in which he discussed his failed relationship with Depp; Although he did not mention the name of the actor, he claims to have been a victim of domestic violence and that the harassment of the media was almost unbearable: “I write this as a woman who had to change her phone number weekly because I was receiving threats against my life . For months, I rarely left my apartment.” At the beginning of 2019, Johnny filed suit and demanded US$50 million; heard counter sued asking for US$100 million.

After facing each other in the Royal Courts of London in 2020 for the other demand of Johnny against the British medium The Sun, both actors returned to court on April 11 to continue with this media show that has even been able to reach television. The first week worked to make effective the election of the members of the jury, as well as the presentation of numerous witnesses who offered statements about the experiences they lived with the couple while they were married. It was only until yesterday Depp who took the stand to talk about his years with Amber.

Social networks have not been able to avoid noticing that there is a certain resemblance in the outfits used by Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard during the trial sessions, so many have been quick to point out the actress’s attempts to “copy” the looks of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean with the apparent goal of gaining sympathy among the public using psychology. Let’s remember that right now Johnny he is the one who has managed to win most of the sympathy among web users; his fans have given themselves to the task of promoting hashtags that support the actor and condemn all the movements of heard.

Amber Heard is so obsessed with Johnny Depp that she wore a bee pin just like Johnny did on the first day of the trial. She is a complete psychopath.

Amber Heard is so obsessed with Johnny Depp that she dead wore a bee pin like Johnny did the first day of trial. She’s a complete psychopath #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/fjDDJLi6xt – Marta 🍃🌾🌿🪴 (@DlORDEPP) April 13, 2022

Amber Heard needs to stop copying how Johnny Depp dresses and does his hair… we already know that she is obsessed with him and ogles him daily but at least her fans should see this and accept that the woman is a psychopath.

Amber Heard neds to stop copying how Johnny Depp dresses and combs his hair… we already know that she is obsessed with him and daily eats him with her eyes but at least her fans should see this and accept that the woman is a psychopath 👇 pic.twitter.com/O0t5pNUZz1 — Depp’s_girl 👑 (@Deppgirl2) April 19, 2022

I have never seen a woman or anyone who would mimic the attire of her alleged abuser. Amber Heard is indeed a psycho, why would she wear the bee pin that Johnny Depp wore on the first day of hearing?

I’ve never seen a woman or anyone for that matter who would imitate their alleged abuser’s outfit. #AmberHeard is indeed a psychopath, why would she wear the bee pin #JohnnyDepp wore on the 1st day of hearing?! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #standwithjohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/A3B8mZ5DER — Tommy Shelby➐ 🇺🇬 (@YouMustBeJo) April 13, 2022

Amber copying Johnny’s look one more time in court… she’s a psycho.

Not amber heard copying Johnnys look once again in court…..she is a psychopath — hornbeam (@salveogvm) April 19, 2022

It’s very interesting of Amber Heard to tell Johnny Depp ‘you have no style’ considering he’s been copying her court outfits.

It’s very rich of Amber Heard to tell Johnny Depp “you don’t have style” considering she’s been copying his court outfits💀 https://t.co/ENMYApji8k pic.twitter.com/olJVCA3gPb – Rue Costa (@CostaRue) April 14, 2022

