Amber Heard had an affair with Valentino Lanús before Johnny Depp

Although Johnny Depp was one of the most appreciated actors and considered one of the most talented in Hollywood, his career took a 360 degree turn after a series of accusations of physical violence by his current ex-partner Amber Heard.

Amber’s statements brought a series of consequences for the American actor, possibly the strongest of his career was his removal from the movies “Fantastic Animals” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

In one of the most recent hearings between Depp and Amber’s trial, the legal defense of the protagonist of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ showed some videos in which they claim that she He was unfaithful with the billionaire owner of Tesla, Elon Musk and actor James Franco.

This caused multiple reactions from users, some reacted annoyed by the revealed images and some Internet users took the time to collect the affairs that the actress has had, among them the relationship she had with the Mexican soap opera actor, Valentino Lanús.

The Mexican actor has had multiple appearances in television series and soap operas such as ‘Gypsy love’, ‘First love… at a thousand miles an hour’, ‘Fools don’t go to heaven’, ‘Nothing personal’ and a couple of other productions.

Both actors met in 2006 when Valentino was 31 years old and was considered one of the leading men of Mexican soap operas. while Amber was 20 years old and just beginning her artistic career.

The relationship was not much commented on at the time since it only lasted about 10 months and they constantly preferred to be discreet with certain details they decided to take her. It transpired that both celebrities came to think of uniting their lives in marriage, but things did not happen.

Internet users on social networks revived the photographs in which Valentino and Amber can be seen together at different times, this generated endless comments on social networks that reacted surprised to the situation.

How to forget when Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús were dating.

She was just starting out, and he was already famous in Mexico with the soap operas, they lasted about 10 months and there is talk that there was even a marriage proposal and everything, but she focused on her career. pic.twitter.com/pePl1wVop6 — ????????? ?????????Я???????????? (@EseMiBorder) April 18, 2022

“How so Amber Heard was Valentino Lanús’s girlfriend back in 2005”“At what age did they find out that Valentino Lanús, the one from Televisa’s soap operas, was Amber Heard’s boyfriend?” “Amber Heard was with two of my great platonic crushes, James Franco and Valentino Lanús” can be read on social networks.

