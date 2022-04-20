Amber Heard copies the styling of Johnny Depp to go to court

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has reached its peak this Tuesday when the actor has taken the stand to testify. Social networks have not missed a detail about the media case since in 2018, Depp sued his ex-wife for alleged defamation.

Every statement, gesture and look of the protagonists of this trial has been analyzed by Internet users, in an attempt to clarify who is the victim and executioner in this complaint of domestic violence. Precisely, the last detail that the networks do not stop talking about this week focuses on Amber Heard’s wardrobe choices.

Amber Herad wears a suit similar to the one Johnny Depp wore when he went up to testify in his defamation case LVD / Twitter

The Aquaman actress has chosen a suit similar, if not identical, to the one the actor wore a day earlier to declare his innocence. Some consider this gesture as a strategy of the actress. But whether it is a macabre coincidence or has an intention behind it, what has come up is a quote from Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, about one of Heard’s alleged insults to the actor: “Why would Dior want to do business with you? It’s about class and style, and you don’t have style, “said Dembrowski during his statement.

This is not the first time that Heard “replicates” the style chosen by the actor to go to trial. On the first day of Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard, he wore a gray blazer with a bee pin hanging from his tie. Later, during the second hearing, the actress would appear in a suit of the same color and, shortly after, she would go to court in a two-piece dark blue men’s cut and with a similar pin on her tie.

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is in its sixth day of trial, the fifth of testimony, and is expected to conclude at the end of July.