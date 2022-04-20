Amber Heard copies the looks of Johnny Depp in the trial: What is the reason?

The eyes of the whole world are on the trial facing the actor Johnny Depp with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. for defamation, The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex for $50 million.

In the midst of the legal battle, the also actress Amber Heard copies the looks of Johnny Depp. This has not gone unnoticed these days.

Why does Amber Heard copy Johnny Depp’s looks?

The followers of both actors did not take long to notice and comment on social networks that Amber Heard copies the looks from Johnny Depp in the various court sessions.

One of the netizens wrote on social media: “Everything indicates that she is being advised by a psychologist or is naturally a psychopath “. On the other hand, another added: “Amber Heard Told Johnny He Wasn’t Stylish, But He’s Been Copying His Outfits in Court“.

