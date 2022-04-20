Amber Heard copies the looks of Johnny Depp in the trial: What is the reason?

The eyes of the whole world are on the trial facing the actor Johnny Depp with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. for defamation, The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex for $50 million.

In the midst of the legal battle, the also actress Amber Heard copies the looks of Johnny Depp. This has not gone unnoticed these days.

Why does Amber Heard copy Johnny Depp’s looks?

The followers of both actors did not take long to notice and comment on social networks that Amber Heard copies the looks from Johnny Depp in the various court sessions.

One of the netizens wrote on social media: “Everything indicates that she is being advised by a psychologist or is naturally a psychopath “. On the other hand, another added: “Amber Heard Told Johnny He Wasn’t Stylish, But He’s Been Copying His Outfits in Court“.

Another Internet user was quick to react in Twitter: “This looks like a movie, it scared me. All the time she is looking for eye contact with Johnny, at no time does he turn to see her, he avoids that intimacy that she tries to impose.

When the trial started, Johnny Depp wore a gray jacket with a bee pin hanging on it. At the second hearing, Amber Heard looked identical. This was immediately noticed on social networks:

On the second day, the actor wore a blue jacket with the same pin. P24 hours passed when Amber Heard showed up dressed just like her ex:

What they conclude in networks is that The actress would be mentally playing with the actor to destabilize him in the middle of the legal battle.

What did the actor say?

During his statement at the trial, Johnny Depp acknowledged that “there were arguments and things of that nature, but I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any wayI haven’t hit anyone in my life.”

“It was my responsibility to not only clear my name… I wanted to cleanse my children of these horrible things they had to read about their fatherThat was not true,” he added.