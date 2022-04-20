All the details on Sofia Richie’s engagement ring from Elliot Grainge

ads

Sofia Richie is watching bling.

The 23-year-old model announced Wednesday that she is engaged to Elliot Grainge after a year of dating.

“Forever is not enough @elliot,” Richie captioned a photo of Grainge kneeling at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

Grainge, 28, popped the question wearing a massive emerald-cut diamond ring with a delicate gold band.

Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, tells Page Six Style that her “trendy yet classic” sparkler appears to be about 6 carats, estimating its value at $300,000.

The bride-to-be announced the news Wednesday with a series of proposal photos.sofiarichie/Instagram

Kathryn Money, senior vice president of Merchandising and Retail Expansion at Brilliant Earth, and Shannon Delany-Ron, CMO of James Allen, say the stone is likely closer to 4 or 5 carats, putting its value between $100,000 and $100,000. $150,000.

However, Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, tells us that the diamond could be up to 8 carats in size, worth up to $400,000.

Grainge popped the question surrounded by flower petals and candles while the couple vacationed in Hawaii.sofiarichie/Instagram

Regardless of size, the elongated shape is loved by Hollywood stars including Beyoncé, Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon and Karlie Kloss.

Even newlywed Nicola Peltz, who commented on her well wishes on Richie’s post, has a similar flare, though she may have upped her rock after the wedding.

