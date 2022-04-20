Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Engagement
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Evaluna Montaner’s mother announces a tender surprise for her granddaughter Indigo
01:13
-
Danna Paola, Kourtney Kardashian and more famous show that bustiers are back
01:11
-
Who are the children of Cristiano Ronaldo?
01:41
-
Sebastián Yatra confirms that he is ready to start a family: “I want to be a father”
01:15
-
Christian Nodal ready to fall in love in Las Vegas with his new image
01:09
-
Adamari López prepares for the Latin American Music Awards 2022 with this facial
01:15
-
This was the room that Georgina Rodríguez had prepared for her baby
01:11
-
Kris Jenner Shares Advice She Gave Kim Kardashian About Divorce
01:24
-
Adamari López shows off her flat abdomen with a revealing white bikini
01:05
-
Karol G shows even cellulite with tight shorts at Coachella ready “to get a boyfriend”
01:19
-
Jennifer Lopez falls in love with Ben Affleck showing her legs in a sexy dress on their date night
01:16
-
This is how Khloé Kardashian reacted to Tristan Thompson’s paternity announcement
01:05
-
Kaley Cuoco Says She Will Never Marry Again After Going Through Two Divorces
01:05
-
Meghan Markle dresses in white and revives accessories from her wedding day
01:20
-
Shakira returns to surfing after several months without being able to do it
01:14
-
Britney Spears reveals what sex has been like during her pregnancy
01:05
-
Check out Marc Anthony’s lavish love nest in the Dominican Republic
01:44
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bring out their most romantic side after announcing their engagement
01:13
-
Yalitza Aparicio reflects on the beauty dressed in a huipil after criticism
01:19
-
UP NEXT
Evaluna Montaner’s mother announces a tender surprise for her granddaughter Indigo
01:13
-
Danna Paola, Kourtney Kardashian and more famous show that bustiers are back
01:11
-
Who are the children of Cristiano Ronaldo?
01:41
-
Sebastián Yatra confirms that he is ready to start a family: “I want to be a father”
01:15
-
Christian Nodal ready to fall in love in Las Vegas with his new image
01:09
-
Adamari López prepares for the Latin American Music Awards 2022 with this facial
01:15
-
This was the room that Georgina Rodríguez had prepared for her baby
01:11
-
Kris Jenner Shares Advice She Gave Kim Kardashian About Divorce
01:24
-
Adamari López shows off her flat abdomen with a revealing white bikini
01:05
-
Karol G shows even cellulite with tight shorts at Coachella ready “to get a boyfriend”
01:19
-
Jennifer Lopez falls in love with Ben Affleck showing her legs in a sexy dress on their date night
01:16
-
This is how Khloé Kardashian reacted to Tristan Thompson’s paternity announcement
01:05
-
Kaley Cuoco Says She Will Never Marry Again After Going Through Two Divorces
01:05
-
Meghan Markle dresses in white and revives accessories from her wedding day
01:20
-
Shakira returns to surfing after several months without being able to do it
01:14
-
Britney Spears reveals what sex has been like during her pregnancy
01:05
-
Check out Marc Anthony’s lavish love nest in the Dominican Republic
01:44
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bring out their most romantic side after announcing their engagement
01:13
-
Yalitza Aparicio reflects on the beauty dressed in a huipil after criticism
01:19