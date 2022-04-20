Álex de la Iglesia and Ingrid García-Jonsson at SensaCine: ‘Venciafrenia’, stealing the light from Tom Cruise and 30 years of ‘Mutant Action’ – CINEMABLEND

Director and actress visit our set to talk about their new film, a ‘slasher’ that pays tribute to giallo cinema and that hits theaters on April 22.

“It’s a bit of a sectarian roll, but wonderful,” says Álex de la Iglesia in SensaCinema about what the horror genre means to him. “It can be very good or very bad. I can love it. I can hate it. I don’t care. Have you ever done a horror movie? I love you.” And it is that, if there is a genre that is linked to the director of titles like sad trumpet ballad, 30 Coins Y The witches of Zugarramurdi it is terror. Also his new project is. The director opens this Friday, April 22, Venicephrenia. On the occasion of its arrival in cinemas, De la Iglesia and actress Ingrid García-Jonsson have visited SensaCine to talk about the film and other topics.

Venicephrenia follows a group of Spaniards who travel to the capital of Veneto with the aim of visiting the city and having a good time. What they didn’t count on is that the inhabitants there are fed up with how tourists treat their city. Soon, heThe protagonists will find themselves fighting for their survival. Goize Blanco and Silvia Alonso complete the main cast alongside García-Jonsson.

The idea of ​​the film, which is a ‘slasher’ that pays homage to giallo cinema and also talks about gentrification, is about “the anguish of seeing your city [la de los venecianos] is becoming an empty shell because of the tourists. “I realized that the things that are destroyed and corrupted in life is due to a little push from everyone”, account of the Church. “We’re all saying, ‘This is horrible, but I want to see it.’

The director has also explained why it is possible that, when you go to see Venicephrenia, you feel a little bad after seeing it. “The pantomime or farce genre is constructed with a grotesque and unlikely situation, with irrational and contradictory characters, and that generates a reaction of rejection in the public because you discover yourself as part of the story and you feel a little embarrassed. You say: ‘I’m one more’.

SHOOTING IN VENICE





As with many movies in recent years, Venicephrenia It has also suffered some delays in its arrival in theaters. “The film was finished in October, but they told me it was going to be in April,” says De la Iglesia. And those months served the director to play a little with some elements of the film:

I already had the movie at home. I took it to the lab and started playing with color grading, with effects, with light… I didn’t make significant editing changes, but it is one of the most beautiful films I’ve ever made.

But before the film was finished, it had to be shot, and Venice did not make it too easy for de la Iglesia’s team. “People experience Venice during the day, but they haven’t experienced Venice at night, which is somewhat inhospitable. We were privileged because it was almost empty”Garcia-Jonsson says. “It’s complicated to shoot, but the conditions were met to be able to do it with relative ease.”

De la Iglesia recalled that moving from one location to another in the Italian city meant having to move about 15 boats in which the entire film crew was going. Also that they had problems with the permissions to illuminate the scenes from the roofs. Until they realized that Tom Cruise was also in Venice filming Mission: Impossible 7 and they stole some light from the actor.

We are all there and I say: ‘Hey, there is light’. I see a ray of light. They tell me: ‘It’s Tom Cruise,’ says the director. ‘We avoided St. Mark’s Square. He was there in abundance with 108,000 bulbs. In fact, he’s so smart that he had boats around Venice and, from them, he lit up the sequence. […] And we went to the corner where there was a little light from Tom

During one of Carlos Areces’ visits to SensaCine, the actor, who starred in Sad Trumpet Ballad, said that De la Iglesia does not care about the integrity of the actors. García-Jonsson, for his part, has not had the same experience as Areces working with the director: “I would say that he is concerned. On the last day of shooting, we had to shoot in the pool, he put his hand in the water and it was frozen and he said: ‘You can’t shoot here!’. However, the actress acknowledges that it is inevitable not to hurt yourself in a film as physical as Venicephrenia. “Sometimes we have to push ourselves. The conditions to shoot don’t exist, but we have to get the movies off the ground.”

Silvia Alonso and Ingrid García-Jonsson in ‘Veneciafrenia’.



Despite the problems that can exist on a shoot, both De la Iglesia and García-Jonsson would not change making movies for anything. “I think it’s the best job in the world”says the actress. “Cinema gives us an opportunity, I don’t know what other work gives”.

“The same thing happens to me. What happens is that I’ve been doing it for 35 years,” adds the director. “Life is what has no meaning. Life is a messy, unfair, troublesome thing, with moments of brilliance illuminating the rest. The cinema is the opposite.. Fundamentally, it is a place where you create a kind of world according to your wants and needs. With the possibility of transforming the floor, the table, the color of this woman’s hair, her relationship with others… There is nothing like it. That is the creation, but on the side you have the relationships, which is as if all the painters were painting a picture […] In the cinema we are creative painting the same picture”.

30 YEARS OF ‘MUTANT ACTION’ AND THE IDEA OF OPENING A CINEMA

Image from ‘Mutant Action’.



mutant action, De la Iglesia’s first feature film, turns 30 in 2023. The film, with Antonio Resines, Álex Angulo and Karra Elejalde, among others; it was released theatrically in 1992. “I would love to be able to do it again”said the director. And that was his first filming and things got complicated. “I remember it as being in a war, in Vietnam, but at the same time as the best moment in life. Every day was like a year of normal life”.

Pedro Almodóvar and Agustín Almodóvar were producers of the film. “I owe my life to Almodóvar, who trusted me because he is crazy,” says De la Iglesia. “He told me: ‘You are very bad, but there is a director under there”.

On the other hand, De la Iglesia has also talked about an idea he has with Enrique Lavigne, producer of The grandmother: open a cinema -probably in Madrid- that turns the viewing of movies into a spectacle.

“It’s a joke that Enrique and I had to set up a cinema and premiere our own films. An absolutely crazy idea that we had been thinking about: that a movie can only be seen in a cinema“. For it to be projected on it, a requirement: “make it a fucking scandal”.

Some examples that the director has given are: “Put on shows, go to a premiere and close the street, the public disappears, you take out the buffoon at the premiere of Venicephrenia…“. As De la Iglesia concludes. “You have to think of strategies and turn cinema into a show”.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter