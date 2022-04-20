After two years of absence, Table For 3 returns to WWE Network

Table For 3 the program in which three professional wrestlers share their experiences, anecdotes and curious facts about their lives and careers, returns to WWE Network.

The program started on August 6, 2015, after the launch of the WWE platform, as one of its original programs.

The pandemic put the production of the program on hold, that has not aired since the end of season 5 in the month of December of the year 2019. The final episode featured the Impactful Reunion with AJ Styles speaking with WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Jeff Jarrett about their careers with Impact/TNA and the rest of their professional journeys.

It has been announced that for the return of Table For 3, The Angle Academy edition will air this Friday on Peacock and WWE Network. It will feature Chad Gable, Otis and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The Angle Academy edition of Table For 3 is the season six premiere. The synopsis reads thus:

“WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy, share their journeys from Olympic hopefuls to WWE Superstars.”

WWE is said to have taped new episodes of Table For 3 in St. Louis during Royal Rumble weekend and in Dallas during the weekend of WrestleMania 38. So far, 51 episodes of the show have aired.