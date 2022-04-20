ADDITIV Medical, meet the 3D professionals in the medical and dental sector!
We are only three weeks away! ADDITIV Medical! On May 12, 2022, the 3D industry with the medical and dental sector will come together in a hybrid meeting to share knowledge and experience around this sector. Many companies have already confirmed their participation in the event, where they will be able to explain and publicize how this innovative manufacturing method is revolutionizing medicine and dentistry. The day will have networking sessions, conferences and workshops where attendees will learn about the applications of this technology. You can now register for free here!
On the one hand, the online event will start at 09:30 a.m. (CEST time, Central Europe), at which time the doors of the platform will open and we will welcome the hundreds of participants already registered, as well as the exhibitors. They hope to answer all your questions. These virtual tables will be distributed on two different floors where attendees will be able to visit during the networking sessions. We have already confirmed the participation of many renowned companies in the world of 3D as well as the medical and dental field, with the help of great experts who will give us their vision on several interesting topics. Below you can see some of these organizations that will attend ADDITIV Medical:
This virtual part will close at 3:30 p.m. to make way for the physical event that will be organized in the city of Barcelona. Specifically, it will take place at the 3D Incubator facilities, which will open its doors at 4:30 p.m. to welcome guests who have previously had to reserve a place to attend. In addition to the workshops and the conference in this physical section, attendees will have the opportunity to visit Lab3D while exchanging experiences with the different representatives of the sector.
THE AGENDA OF THE DAY
Virtual Format Program
09:30 – 10:00 | Opening of the online event and opening speech
10:00 – 10:40 | LECTURE 1 – The role of additive manufacturing in surgical planning
10:40 – 11:00 | workshop one
11:00 – 11:30 | networking session
11:30 – 12:10 | LECTURE 2 – How is 3D printing changing the dental sector?
12:10 – 12:30 | workshop two
12:30 – 13:00 | networking session
13:00 – 13:40 | LECTURE 3 – Benefits and challenges of 3D printing in the development of medical devices
13:40 – 14:00 | Workshop 3
14:00 – 14:30 | networking session
14:30 – 15:10 | LECTURE 4 – Is 3D bioprinting the future of regenerative medicine?
15:10 – 15:30 | Closing speech and closing of the platform
Physical Format Program
16:30 – 17:00 | Reception of attendees and welcome speech
17:00 – 17:20 | Workshop 1
17:20 – 17:40 | Workshop 2
17:40 – 18:00 | Workshop 3
18:00 – 18:40 | CONFERENCE – Integrate 3D printing in hospitals: where are we?
18:40 – 20:00 | Visits to Lab3D & Afterwork
