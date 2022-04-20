A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend, arrested for alleged involvement in shooting – El Financiero

This morning local media reported that the California police arrested the rapper A$AP Rocky near Los Angeles airport, United States.

The charge for which the Los Angeles authorities arrested the singer was his alleged participation in a shooting in 2021, for which he could face trial in the US court, according to a network report. NBC.

The complaint to the authorities was made by the person who was allegedly attacked by the rapper. The testimony indicates that the A$AP fired three or four times against the complainant.

According to information from TMZ, the arrest of Rakim Nakache Mayerreal name of A$AP Rocky, generated surprise and bewilderment among passers-by who were nearby.

Just last Friday, the portal The Shade Room reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen at the Grantly Adams International Airport in Barbados, the country of origin of the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’.

During their stay they were also caught having dinner in a restaurant in the Caribbean country, where the founder of Fenty She wore a black outfit with which she showed off her belly. The singer and businesswoman had declared for fashion that they had to break the paradigms and beliefs they have about how a pregnant woman should look or dress.

The controversy of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

On April 14, an influencer named louis pisano published on his Twitter account that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna had separated after an alleged infidelity of the rapper with Amina Muaddidesigner and friend of RiRi.

However, hours after the tweet became a trend, Pisano posted that it was not a “dumb decision” to have published the information he had received.

“I fully accept the consequences of my actions and any damage they have caused. I have no excuse for it. I’m going to take some time off Twitter to figure out how I can start to make better use of my platforms, as I’ve moved away from using them for more positive work.”