A new game comes by surprise today launching Xbox Game Pass

After last weekend, we fully entered the second half of April. Although yesterday we informed you of the titles that leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, surely today will be the day chosen by Microsoft to reveal the new titles that will arrive at the service in the remainder of April. And the first sign of this is the news that concerns us right now.

Because these “Shadow drop”, games that arrive on the service without being previously announced, are unequivocal signs that the list is coming. In fact, we have been seeing for a couple of months how even it leaks hours before its official announcement, so we will have to be very attentive to what happens this morning. In the meantime, we can welcome the service, because you can play it now, “Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion”.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion from @SnoozyKazoo and @Graffiti_Games is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Plus, it’s included with @XboxGamePass and Cloud Gaming https://t.co/npudnzzKWy — Larry Hryb 🇺🇦 (@majornelson) April 19, 2022

This is the new game that arrives today on Xbox Game Pass

This adorable aspect that the game presents contrasts with its proposal, since the protagonist, a small turnip from the garden, is about to become a threat to all of society. After finding yourself out of his house because you can’t pay your taxes, you’ll have to embark on an epic journey to solve your financial problems. Interesting puzzles, battles and conversations with the residents of the town where Mayor Onion rules await us.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is now available to play on Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming, we leave you with the trailer: