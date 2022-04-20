A Minecraft player uses bees like you’ve never seen before

Share

This time the bees will not sting.

With more than a decade behind him, Minecraft is one of the great licenses in the video game industrymotivating this to bring together a large number of users, among whom we have been able to find authentic artists who have carried out projects as large as Star Wars ships and even projects in favor of environmental protection such as Rivercraft .

Under this premise, it must be said that in the world of Minecraft there are also a lot of creatures attached to a large number of challenges waiting to be overcome with all the tools that the game has. And under this same idea, it must be said that a user has achieved use the bees in a way that few would have imagined.

Bees have a new use in Minecraft

It has been the Reddit user known as Maxatel who has created a challenge in Minecraft, as you can see in the video that we leave you below. In this way, it will be necessary escape from a towerthe entire structure being built with materials that were introduced in a recent update to the game.

In this way, to be able to ascend in the mine, it would be necessary to use a kind of wagon or cart, which is connected to a row of bumblebees at different heights. In this way, we have to use these insects to float in the air, in such a way that we can ascend, the challenge being that random slon bee movementsso each challenge is different.

It should be noted that the praise for this design has not been hard to come by, in such a way that many users have applauded on Reddit this ingenious systemthus demonstrating the enormous potential of Minecraft, which, more than ten years after its launch, keep talking about with all it has to offer.

For the rest, it only remains to point out that you can play Minecraft on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox Oneamong many other consoles and platforms that have been receiving versions of the title.

