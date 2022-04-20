’30 Rock’: Rachel Dratch’s Jenna Even Had a Different Name Than Jane Krakowski

In the world of television, actors have been recast and played by someone new on multiple occasions. leave it to 30 rockwho was known for his biting sense of humor and his often self-referential treatment of the comedy business, not only to recast a main character, but also to significantly change him.

Tina Fey brought her real-life friend Rachel Dratch to the cast of ’30 Rock’

» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ax65vEQYEb0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

30 rock was a hit NBC sitcom, which ran for seven seasons before concluding in 2013. However, early on, Tina Fey, who starred in and created the series, was sure it would flop. The series premiered alongside a show with a similar premise (Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip), and didn’t think his fledgling foray into writing and producing could compete.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker