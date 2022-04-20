’30 Rock’: Rachel Dratch’s Jenna Even Had a Different Name Than Jane Krakowski

In the world of television, actors have been recast and played by someone new on multiple occasions. leave it to 30 rockwho was known for his biting sense of humor and his often self-referential treatment of the comedy business, not only to recast a main character, but also to significantly change him.

Tina Fey brought her real-life friend Rachel Dratch to the cast of ’30 Rock’

30 rock was a hit NBC sitcom, which ran for seven seasons before concluding in 2013. However, early on, Tina Fey, who starred in and created the series, was sure it would flop. The series premiered alongside a show with a similar premise (Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip), and didn’t think his fledgling foray into writing and producing could compete.

It is impossible to pinpoint a specific reason. 30 rock took off. The comedy was a mix of great chemistry and hilarious jokes. But at least some of the magic happened thanks to the cast. Fey brought her real-life friend Rachel Dratch, who appeared in SNLnext to her.

But sporadic Dratch cameos weren’t the original plan. Jane Krakowski played Jenna Maroney in probably the actor’s most recognizable role to date. But Dratch was supposed to play a different Jenna.

Rachel Dratch played Jenna in the unaired pilot

Rachel Dratch as Jenna de Carlo in the unaired pilot of ’30 Rock’ | Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

If you’re scratching your head trying to remember when Jenna was recast, don’t worry. Dratch’s role as Jenna was short-lived. She only played Liz Lemon’s counterpart in the unaired pilot. What The book of 30 rocks explains, the creators made significant changes to the pilot before it aired. For one thing, the original pilot “relied more on the show-within-the-show sketches.”

The relationship between Liz and Jenna was also different. As the book says, the pilot “was based more on the relationship between Liz and Jenna.” The pair had a “genuine connection.” While Krakowski brought an “Actress with a capital A” vibe, Dratch played a character who was “amazed and excited to be a part of the show.”

They also changed the character’s last name when they changed the casting. Jenna DeCarlo became Jenna Maroney.

Rachel Dratch has had some consistent comedy work

While her future as Jenna in 30 rock It was not like that, Rachel Dratch has remained a constant presence in the world of comedy, especially on the small screen. As Ella’s IMDb filmography shows, she played a handful of small roles in the 30 rock‘s run, appearing in 16 episodes.

As for her other work, the actress had appeared in shows like Half, wide cityY Shameless. Dratch also does voice work, bringing his talents to popular sitcoms like Bob’s Burgers. As for the big screen, Dratch frequently appears in Adam Sandler comedies such as Click Y Follow me roll.

Many still know Dratch from his projects with Fey. The two worked together on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, following up on the latter with collaborator Robert Carlock. Additionally, Dratch appeared on sisters Y baby momboth starring Fey and another SNL student, Amy Poehler. So even though your 30 rock The partnership didn’t quite work out as planned, Fey and Dratch clearly still enjoy sharing the screen.

