2022 Grammy Awards Winners
This Sunday, April 3, the Grammy Awards gala was held, which recognized the best artists of the year.
East Sunday April 3 they were delivered Grammy Awards 2022in what was the 64th edition of this traditional ceremony led by Trevor Noah and in which the best latin american musicians of the last year. I know who the winners were.
Grammy Awards 2022: what you need to know
The 2022 Grammy Awards gala began at 9 p.m. in Argentina in it MGM Grand Garden Arena hotel in Las Vegasafter it should be postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the United States, which prevented it from being carried out in January as planned.
It featured stars like Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, Jon Batiste, Carrie Underwood, HER, Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo.
Grammy Awards 2022: winners and nominees
Jon Bastiste, with 11 nominations for the 2022 Grammys, is the artist with the most nominations. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER, with eight nominations each. This gala will also mark the debut as a nominee for Olivia Rodrigowhile Selena Gomez competes for an award in the category of Best Latin Pop Album or Urban by Revelation.
Record of the year
- I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA
- Freedom by Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justin Bieber’s Peaches Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo drivers license
- Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic – WINNER
Album of the year
- We are Jon Batiste – WINNER
- Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
- Planet Her by Doja Cat
- Happier The Ever by Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind by HER
- Lil Nas X Montero
- Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore by Taylor Swift
- Kanye West donda
song of the year
- Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits
- A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You by HER
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA
- Leave the door open by Silk Sonic – WINNER
- Peaches de Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone by Justin Bieber
- Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande poses
- Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Love for Sale, by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – WINNER
- lonely justin bieber & benny white
- Butter from BTS
- Higher Power by Coldplay
- Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Latin Pop Album
- Mendo – Alex Cuba – WINNER
- Vertigo – Pablo Alborán
- My Loves – Paula Arenas
- Old Fashioned – Ricardo Arjona
- My Hands – Camilo
- Disclosure – Selena Gomez
urban music album
- The Last Tour of the World – Bad Bunny – WINNER
- Aphrodisiac -Rauw Alejandro
- Jose – J Balvin
- KG0615 -KAROL GS
- in Fear (Of Love and other Demons) – Kali Uchis
Latin or alternative rock album
- Origin- Juanes – WINNER
- Leave – Stereo Bomb
- Look What You Made Me Do (Deluxe Edition) – Electric Diamond
- Clambre- Nathy Peluso
- The Madrilenian – C. Tangana
- Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoé
Best Alternative Album
- “Daddy’s Home” – St. Vincent – WINNER
- “Shore” – Fleet Foxes
- “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” – Halsey
- “Jubilee” – Japanese Breakfast
- “Collapsed In Sunbeams” – Arlo Parks
Tropical Album
- Salswing – Rubén Blades and Robert Delgado &Orchestra – WINNER
- In Quarantine – The Great Combo of Puerto Rico
- Without Sauce there is no Paradise – Aymée Nuviola
- Colleague – Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live I Peru – Tony Succar
Latin Jazz Album
- Mirror, Mirror – Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes – WINNER
- The Sound Bronx History – Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland – Arturo O’Farril and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency – Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- The Art of Bolero – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Pop Solo Performance
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza – WINNERS
- I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – WINNER
- ‘Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
- That’s Life – Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
Pop Vocal Album
- Sour – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
Dance/Electronic Recording
- Alive – Rüfüs Du Sol -WINNER
- Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
- Loom – Ólafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
- Before – James Blake
- Heartbreak – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It – Caribou
- The Business – Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Subconsciously – Black Coffee – WINNER
- Fallen Embers – Illenium
- Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer
- Shockwave – Marshmello
- Free Love – Sylvan Esso
- Judgment – Ten City
Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Tree Falls – Taylor Eigsti – WINNER
- Double Dealin’ – Randy Brecker and Eric Marienthal
- The Garden – Rachel Eckroth
- At Blue Note Tokyo – Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ – Mark Lettieri
best rock performance
- Shot In The Dark by AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell
- Deftone Ohms
- Making A Fire by Foo Fighters – WINNER
Best Rock Album
- AC/DC Power Up
- Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A by Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters – WINNER
- McCartney III by Paul McCartney
best rock song
- All My Favorite Songs by Weezer
- The Bandit from Kings Of Leon
- Distance de Mammoth WVH
- Find My Way by Paul McCartney
- Waiting On A War by Foo Fighters – WINNER
metal presentation
- The Alien – Dream Theater – WINNER
- Genesis – Deftones
- Amazon – Gojira
- Pushing the Tides – Mastodon
- The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) – Rob Zombie
Alternative Music Album
- Shore – Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey
- Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
- Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent – WINNER
Rhythm and Blues Performance
- Lost You – Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches – Justin Bieber in collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Damage – HER
- Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic – WINNER
- Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER
Traditional Rhythm and Blues Performance
- I Need You – Jon Batiste
- Bring It on Home to Me – Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton and Kenyon Dixon in collaboration with Charlie Bereal
- Born Again – Leon Bridges in collaboration with Robert Glasper
- Fight for You – HER – WINNER
- How Much Can a Heart Take – Lucky Daye in collaboration with Yebba
Progressive Rhythm and Blues Album
- New Light – Eric Bellinger
- Something to Say – Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table for Two – Lucky Daye – WINNER
- Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego
Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media
- cruel
- In The Heights
- Dear Evan Hansen
- One Night in Miami
- Respect
- Schmigadoon!
- The United States vs. Billie Holliday – WINNER
Best Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Songwriters – WINNER
- Queen’s Gambit – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer – WINNER
- Bridgerton by Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune by Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) by Ludwig Göransson, composer
Rhythm and Blues song
- Damage-HER
- Good Morning – SZA
- Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon
- Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic – WINNER
- Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Rhythm and Blues album
- Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges
- Back of My Mind – HER
- Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER
Rap Performance
- Family Ties – Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Up – Cardi B
- My. Life – J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morris
- Way 2 Sexy – Drake in collaboration with Future and Young Thug
- Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion
Melodic Rap Performance
- Pride. Es la. Devil – J. Cole in collaboration with Lil Baby
- Need to Know – Doja Cat
- Industry Baby – Lil Nas X in collaboration with Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname – Tyler, The Creator in collaboration with Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
- Hurricane – Kanye West in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lil Baby – WINNER
rap album
- The Off-Season – J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease III – Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator – WINNER
- Donda – Kanye West
rap song
- Bath Salts – (DMX in collaboration with Jay-Z and Nas
- Best Friend – Saweetie in collaboration with Doja Cat
- Family Ties – Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar
- Jail – Kanye West in collaboration with Jay-Z – WINNER
- My. Life- J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morris
Non-Classical Producer of the Year
- Jack Antonoff – WINNER
- Roger Chahayed
- hit boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Best Latin Urban Album
- Bad Bunny’s Last World Tour – WINNER
- Jose de J Balvin
- KG0516 by Karol G
- Fearless of love and other demons by Kali Uchis
- Aphrodisiac of Rauw Alejandro
Country solo performance
- Forever After All – Luke Combs
- Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
- All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell
- Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Duo Country/Group Performance
- If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- Younger Me – Brothers Osborne – WINNERS
- Glad You Exist – Dan + Shay
- Chasing After You – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
country album
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
- The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Song
- Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris
- Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
- Cold- Chris Stapleton – WINNER
- Country Again- Thomas Rhett
- Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
- Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
best new artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
- Saweetie
