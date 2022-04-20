2022 Grammy Awards Winners

This Sunday, April 3, the Grammy Awards gala was held, which recognized the best artists of the year.





East Sunday April 3 they were delivered Grammy Awards 2022in what was the 64th edition of this traditional ceremony led by Trevor Noah and in which the best latin american musicians of the last year. I know who the winners were.

Grammy Awards 2022: what you need to know

The 2022 Grammy Awards gala began at 9 p.m. in Argentina in it MGM Grand Garden Arena hotel in Las Vegasafter it should be postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the United States, which prevented it from being carried out in January as planned.

It featured stars like Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, Jon Batiste, Carrie Underwood, HER, Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo.

Grammy Awards 2022: winners and nominees

Jon Bastiste, with 11 nominations for the 2022 Grammys, is the artist with the most nominations. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER, with eight nominations each. This gala will also mark the debut as a nominee for Olivia Rodrigowhile Selena Gomez competes for an award in the category of Best Latin Pop Album or Urban by Revelation.

Record of the year



I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA

Freedom by Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber’s Peaches Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo drivers license

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic – WINNER

Album of the year



We are Jon Batiste – WINNER

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her by Doja Cat

Happier The Ever by Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind by HER

Lil Nas X Montero

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore by Taylor Swift

Kanye West donda

song of the year

Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits

A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You by HER

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA

Leave the door open by Silk Sonic – WINNER

Peaches de Justin Bieber Ft. Daniel Caesar

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance



Anyone by Justin Bieber

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande poses

Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



Love for Sale, by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – WINNER

lonely justin bieber & benny white

Butter from BTS

Higher Power by Coldplay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendo – Alex Cuba – WINNER

Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

My Loves – Paula Arenas

Old Fashioned – Ricardo Arjona

My Hands – Camilo

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

urban music album

The Last Tour of the World – Bad Bunny – WINNER

Aphrodisiac -Rauw Alejandro

Jose – J Balvin

KG0615 -KAROL GS

in Fear (Of Love and other Demons) – Kali Uchis

Latin or alternative rock album

Origin- Juanes – WINNER

Leave – Stereo Bomb

Look What You Made Me Do (Deluxe Edition) – Electric Diamond

Clambre- Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian – C. Tangana

Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoé

Best Alternative Album

“Daddy’s Home” – St. Vincent – WINNER

“Shore” – Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” – Halsey

“Jubilee” – Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed In Sunbeams” – Arlo Parks

Tropical Album

Salswing – Rubén Blades and Robert Delgado &Orchestra – WINNER

In Quarantine – The Great Combo of Puerto Rico

Without Sauce there is no Paradise – Aymée Nuviola

Colleague – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live I Peru – Tony Succar

Latin Jazz Album

Mirror, Mirror – Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes – WINNER

The Sound Bronx History – Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland – Arturo O’Farril and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency – Dafnis Prieto Sextet

The Art of Bolero – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Pop Solo Performance

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza – WINNERS

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – WINNER

‘Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

Pop Vocal Album

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Dance/Electronic Recording

Alive – Rüfüs Du Sol -WINNER

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Ólafur Arnalds ft Bonobo

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribou

The Business – Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously – Black Coffee – WINNER

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer

Shockwave – Marshmello

Free Love – Sylvan Esso

Judgment – Ten City

Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls – Taylor Eigsti – WINNER

Double Dealin’ – Randy Brecker and Eric Marienthal

The Garden – Rachel Eckroth

At Blue Note Tokyo – Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ – Mark Lettieri

best rock performance



Shot In The Dark by AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell

Deftone Ohms

Making A Fire by Foo Fighters – WINNER

Best Rock Album



AC/DC Power Up

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A by Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters – WINNER

– WINNER McCartney III by Paul McCartney

best rock song



All My Favorite Songs by Weezer

The Bandit from Kings Of Leon

Distance de Mammoth WVH

Find My Way by Paul McCartney

Waiting On A War by Foo Fighters – WINNER

metal presentation

The Alien – Dream Theater – WINNER

Genesis – Deftones

Amazon – Gojira

Pushing the Tides – Mastodon

The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) – Rob Zombie

Alternative Music Album

Shore – Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey

Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent – WINNER

Rhythm and Blues Performance

Lost You – Snoh ​​Aalegra

Peaches – Justin Bieber in collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Damage – HER

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic – WINNER

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER

Traditional Rhythm and Blues Performance

I Need You – Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home to Me – Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton and Kenyon Dixon in collaboration with Charlie Bereal

Born Again – Leon Bridges in collaboration with Robert Glasper

Fight for You – HER – WINNER

How Much Can a Heart Take – Lucky Daye in collaboration with Yebba

Progressive Rhythm and Blues Album

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something to Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two – Lucky Daye – WINNER

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego

Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Media

cruel

In The Heights

Dear Evan Hansen

One Night in Miami

Respect

Schmigadoon!

The United States vs. Billie Holliday – WINNER

Best Soundtrack for Visual Media

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Songwriters – WINNER

Queen’s Gambit – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer – WINNER

Bridgerton by Kris Bowers, composer

Dune by Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) by Ludwig Göransson, composer

Rhythm and Blues song

Damage-HER

Good Morning – SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic – WINNER

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Rhythm and Blues album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh ​​Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind – HER

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER

Rap Performance

Family Ties – Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Up – Cardi B

My. Life – J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morris

Way 2 Sexy – Drake in collaboration with Future and Young Thug

Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion

Melodic Rap Performance

Pride. Es la. Devil – J. Cole in collaboration with Lil Baby

Need to Know – Doja Cat

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X in collaboration with Jack Harlow

Wusyaname – Tyler, The Creator in collaboration with Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane – Kanye West in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lil Baby – WINNER

rap album

The Off-Season – J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease III – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator – WINNER

Donda – Kanye West

rap song

Bath Salts – (DMX in collaboration with Jay-Z and Nas

Best Friend – Saweetie in collaboration with Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem in collaboration with Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kanye West in collaboration with Jay-Z – WINNER

My. Life- J. Cole in collaboration with 21 Savage and Morris

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff – WINNER

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best Latin Urban Album

Bad Bunny’s Last World Tour – WINNER

Jose de J Balvin

KG0516 by Karol G

Fearless of love and other demons by Kali Uchis

Aphrodisiac of Rauw Alejandro

Country solo performance

Forever After All – Luke Combs

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell

Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Duo Country/Group Performance

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Younger Me – Brothers Osborne – WINNERS

Glad You Exist – Dan + Shay

Chasing After You – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

country album

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

Cold- Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Country Again- Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Saweetie

Photo: Rich Polk/WireImage

