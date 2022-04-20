15 recommended books for Sant Jordi 2022



‘The nights of the plague’ ‘The nights of the plague’

Orhan Pamuk. LRH / Months Free. €23.90

The Turkish Nobel laureate was caught by the viral pandemic writing this novel about the plague outbreak that killed millions of people in Asia at the beginning of the 20th century. The writer displays in this monumental novel a historical fresco with hundreds of characters trapped in hunger, political intrigues, revolts and fear.



‘More than a woman’ ‘More than a woman’

Caitlyn Moran. Anagram (cast. and cat.) €20.90

The unprejudiced Caitlin Moran has grown older and turned 40, life is not quite how we imagined it at 20. The sharpest and viper tongue of Great Britain serves the continuation of her celebrated ‘How to be a woman’ that includes a survival pack for marital sex, dealing with troubled teens and elderly parents.



‘Seaside’ ‘Seaside’

Abdulrazak Gurnah. Salamander / The Magrana. €20.90

What drives a 65-year-old man to go into exile? That was the question that the Tanzanian Nobel laureate tried to answer with this novel. A Zanzibar merchant flees his country for London to meet a Swahili poet and performer appointed by social services to help him in his new life.



‘hens’ ‘hens’

Jackie Polzin. Asteroid. €19.95

The debut of the American Jackie Polzin follows a woman who obsessively cares for four chickens, protecting them from natural disasters and predators. The best and most intense of this delicate story, about care, loss and concern about frustrated motherhood, can be read between the lines. A little gem.



‘Free love’ ‘Free love’

Tessa Hadley. Sixth Floor / Ed. 1984. €20.80

A bored housewife in the middle of ‘swinging London’ falls in love with a man much younger than her and decides to run away with him, blowing up everything that had been her orderly life until now. Another intimate novel with which the great Tessa Hadley dissects the predictable British society.



‘Under the harsh light’ ‘Under the harsh light’

Daniel Woodrel. Sakhalin. €20

The label ‘country noir’ is somewhat restrictive in explaining the literature of this author – one of whose novels, ‘Winter’s bones’, discovered Jennifer Lawrence – who has in his dry style not a little influence from Jim Thompson. First installment of a trilogy starring a former boxer who investigates the swamps of Louisiana.



‘The insomnia’ ‘The insomnia’

Tahar Ben Jelloun. Cabaret Voltaire. €20.95

In the form of a fable with large doses of humor, the French-language Moroccan writer delves into the labyrinths of insomnia through a man who finds that executing increasingly perfect and unpunished crimes is how he can finally fall asleep.



‘what happens at night’ ‘what happens at night’

Peter Cameron. Asteroid. €19.95

Cameron is an American author who writes as if he were British. His elegant novels refer to an ordered society in which passions barely flourish. Here, an American couple who moves to a remote Central European city to adopt a child, which they presume will ease his sadness.



‘The Legacy of Maude Donegal’ ‘The Legacy of Maude Donegal’

Joyce Carol Oates. siruela €19.95

Two works by the prolific and tireless North American writer framed, on this occasion, in the gothic genre. Along with the titular narration, the short novel ‘The surviving son’ is also included. Both testify to Oates’ perfect ability to recreate ominous atmospheres and plunge the reader into deep uneasiness.



‘Mr. Hairy’ ‘Mr. Hairy’

May Sarton. black rooster €17

A classic of the already extensive cat literature, perfect to give to any lover of these felines. The North American author of Belgian origin (1912 -1995) wrote children’s literature, theater and some famous diaries, but this delicate and ironic little book inspired by her real cat, Tom Jones -who was born wild and agreed to be domesticated- is one of the most celebrated.



‘Nights at the circus’ ‘Nights at the circus’

Angela Carter. Sixth floor. €24.90

You have to read Angela Carter much more, the white witch of English literature, capable of reinventing fairy tales for today’s palates. Sixth Floor is busy with the task of returning his works to bookstores. His stories came first and now this gothic and baroque novel, a marvel of imagination.



‘The Great Circle’ ‘The Great Circle’

Maggie Shipstead. DNA. €21.95

A series of memorable characters and their stories come together in this addictive novel that follows the adventures of an intrepid aviator who, like Amelia Earhart, also had an uncertain destiny. One hundred years later, the memory of the adventurer is rescued by a Hollywood actress eager to vindicate her figure. An addictive novel.



‘The Laws of Ascension’ ‘The Laws of Ascension’

Celine Curiol. Peripheral & Errata Naturae. €28.50

Four days spread over the four seasons of 2015, the year of the terrorist attacks in Paris. Six characters from very different backgrounds intertwine their stories in this scenario that the French writer brilliantly displays. An author to discover that she seduced Paul Auster a few years ago.



‘Nostalgia for another world’ ‘Nostalgia for another world’

Otessa Mosfegh. Alfaguara / Angle. €18.90

Compilation of the best stories of the celebrated author of ‘My year of rest and relaxation’. The author sharpens her black humor to tell stories of weak and self-conscious characters who try to become better people while letting themselves be carried away by their most primal instincts.



‘Welcome to America’ ‘Welcome to America’

Linda Bostrom Knausgard. Leopard / Les Hores. €14.16