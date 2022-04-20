13 science fiction novels and comics to buy or give away on World Book Day

This Saturday is Book Day, a perfect time both to give a gift to those who love reading and to discover new candidates to devour. Running out of ideas? Keep reading because here you will find a careful selection of the most interesting science fiction comics and novels.

Mistborn Trilogy by Brandon Sanderson

There is more and more talk about Brandon Sanderson, and the last thing he has done is to start a new saga of novels that he has written during confinement and has edited with the help of his fans on Kickstarter. While waiting for this new modern classic of popular fantasy, we can return to one of his best-known works, the ‘Mistborn’ saga, which is part of the Cosmere universe created by the author. The world to which he takes us, Scadrial, is governed by two beings that the inhabitants take for divinities, Ruin and Conservation. There, ashes fall from the sky and magic based on the absorption of metal characteristics is the order of the day.

Mistborn Trilogy [Mistborn] (Bundle with: The Final Empire | The Well of Ascension | The Hero of Ages): The epic fantasy series that has conquered the world: 603016 (Fiction)

Dune by Frank Herbert

More than 50 years after its publication, ‘Dune’ is more topical than ever thanks to its arrival in theaters in 2021. So if you saw it and you were bitten by the bug to read the book, you want to refresh it or simply give one of the most excellent works of science fiction, take advantage of this day. There are many reasons to do it: his memorable phrases, his imagery, characters, the way he twists archetypes…

Dune (New Edition) (The Dune Chronicles 1)

Wolverine Origin by Paul Jenkins

If you like to dig into every nook and cranny of the biographies of the Marvel Universe’s best-known heroes, this Wolverine classic is for you (or someone else who fits that description). Here we go to his childhood, before the experiments that turned him into the lethal Weapon-X, at the end of the 19th century in Canada: a group of three children, some of humbler extraction, another son of some landowners, strike up a friendship soon to be marked by mysterious outbursts of violence characterized by the familiar three-claw mark of parallel cuts. It is the start of a turbulent life marked by violence, which will result in the Wolverine we know.

Wolverine Origin (Marvel Gold)

On Ants and Dinosaurs by Cixin Liu

If you liked ‘The problem of the three bodies’ (19.85 euros), the Chinese Science Fiction Tolstoy returns through the front door with this satirical fable that hides an ecological warning, with two species as different as they are complementary as ants and dinosaurs, and their alliance to divide up the Earth as a starting point.

About Ants and Dinosaurs (Nova)

Tolkien Case (The Hobbit + The Fellowship + The Two Towers + The Return of the King), by JRR Tolkien

Few presentations need Tolkien’s work, but either to have on hand in a care pack or to give as a gift to someone who is starting out in sci fi (that nephew or niece), this hard case and soft cover with an extensive map to follow the path of this epic story.

Tolkien Case (The Hobbit + The Fellowship + The Two Towers + The Return of the King) (JRR Tolkien Library)

Foundation Trilogy by Isaac Asimov

The ‘Foundation’ series has brought this work by Asimov back to the forefront, a good excuse to refresh it or to immerse yourself in it for the first time with this hardcover edition.

Foundation Trilogy (Illustrated Edition) (Nova)

Solaris by Stanislaw Lem

Horror and science fiction seasoned with the author’s peculiar sense of humor in what is probably Stanislaw Lem’s most famous work, a dense and absorbing novel that starts from an approach of pure sci fi as is the investigation of a planet covered by a sea that could be an extraterrestrial intelligence.

Star Wars Kenobi by John Jackson Miller

With the Obi Wan Kenobi series for Disney + just around the corner, it is the perfect time to dive into the origins of the character that Ewan McGregor will play. In this new novel about the mythical Jedi we move to Tatooine, where he lives hidden from the star wars that are taking place in a galaxy far, far away. His mission is to find and protect the boy who will be the last hope of the universe, but will end up getting involved in a war between farmers and Tusken bandits.

Star Wars Kenobi (novel) (Star Wars: Novels)

Bloodshot, Various Authors

Vin Diesel had intended to create his own MCU with the Bloodshot movie, but an unexpected pandemic stood in his way, causing his movie to go somewhat unnoticed. It’s okay: the comics that inspired her are still there, and if you don’t know the stimulating Valiant universe, nothing better than starting with these new adventures that relaunch the character, an amnesiac supersoldier genetically modified to become a deadly walking weapon. Tim Seeley, author of Money Shot, and cartoonist Brett Booth take care of it.

Star Wars New Updated Character Encyclopedia, Various Authors

Fans of one of the most popular science fiction sagas are in luck with this almost 300-page encyclopedia just out of the oven where they can answer questions and satisfy their curiosity about heroes, villains, aliens and androids.

Star Wars New Updated Character Encyclopedia (Star Wars: Illustrated Guides)

Spiderman, Coipel Olivier

A single volume serves to collect the saga of the acclaimed Dan Slott with one of the most resounding events of the arachnid universe of recent times. Morlun threatens all Spider-Man and they must unite to end the threat. A step beyond the recent and extraordinary animated film.

Spiderman. Spiderman Universe

Compendium 1. Copra, by Michel Fiffe

After suggesting some sagas and characters mainstream To be on the safe side in a hypothetical gift for this day, we suggest the first installment of an indie superhero work whose starting point is a peculiar amateur shaman and a disturbing explosion in a distant Latin American city.

Compendium 1. Copra (INEFABLE)

The Eternals 1. The Day of the Gods, by Jack Kirby

Kirby was absolutely obsessed with mythology and as an example, the first volume of this masterpiece by the legendary artist who, back in the 70s, caused a stir by jumping from Marvel Comics to DC. Because there was a time when gods walked the face of the Earth and now they have returned to inherit the Earth, if the Deviants – their dark counterpart – don’t stop them.

The Eternals 1. The Day of the Gods

