10 Movies In Which (Almost) Everyone Prefers The Bad Guy Over The Good Guy

Although normally in the movies the public is enthusiastic about the adventures of the hero of the day, there are certain titles in which people prefer the villain more by showing some very charismatic characters that inevitably catch you.

Not only that, but there are certain films in which the protagonists are directly the bad guys. We find many characters of this type that are now iconic in the world of cinema.

From Hannibal Lecter to the Joker, there are antagonistic characters that, although in real life we ​​would find them most petty and terrifying, on the screen we end up fascinated by their evil.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review 10 movies where (almost) everyone goes with the bad guy.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 156 min.

: 156 min. directors : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Gender: Superheros

Undoubtedly superhero movies are a good example of finding villains that excite the public.

Within all of them we especially highlight the role of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity Warthe main villain of the arc known as the Infinity Saga played by actor Josh Brolin.

The reason why Thanos liked it is mainly due to the fact that managed to defeat the Avengers by fulfilling his goal of erasing half of the universe from existence with the power of the Infinity Stones, thus finding the perfect balance he was looking for. We leave you here our review of Avengers: Infinity War.

TRAINING DAY

Year : 2001

: 2001 Duration : 122 min.

: 122 min. director : Antoine Fuqua

: Antoine Fuqua Gender: Police Thriller

Starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, Training day in an interesting police thriller whose plot follows Jake Hoyt, a young police officer recently assigned to narcotics who begins his rounds with Sergeant Alonzo Harris to learn from him.

The problem is that Alonzo, Although he is quite an expert in narcotics with 13 years of experience, his questionable methods blur the line between legality and corruption..

As the training day progresses, we see Alonzo casually engage in all sorts of dirty deeds; ripping off drug dealers, antagonizing ex-cops, and even murdering a few people along the way.

Alonzo is clearly the villain of Training Day, and yet almost everyone takes his side. due to the more honest approach given by its director Antoine Fuqua, topped off with a brilliant performance by Denzel Washington.

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

Year : 1991

: 1991 Duration : 115 min.

: 115 min. director : Jonathan Deme

: Jonathan Deme Gender: Psychological thriller

There is no doubt that one of the movies where almost everyone goes with the bad guy it is The silence of the lambsa film starring Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine and Anthony Heald, among others.

Its plot follows Clarice Starling, a brilliant college graduate and expert in psychopathic behavior who aspires to join the FBI. Her boss Jack Crawford recruits her to visit Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a psychoanalyst and serial killer who devoured her victims, in a high-security prison.

Clarice’s mission is to try to get information out of Lecter to help them locate and catch “Buffalo Bill”.another serial killer who kidnaps and kills young women after painstakingly grooming and skinning them.

Although he appears very little on screen (barely 17 minutes), it was enough time for Anthony Hopkins to toast us with one of the best villains in movie history. Lecter’s escape scene is pure gold.

joker

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 121 min.

: 121 min. director : Todd Phillips

: Todd Phillips Gender: psychological drama

Following with the villain focused movies we have jokertape based on the iconic archenemy of Batman who plays so brilliantly Joaquin Phoenix.

The film tells the story of Arthur Fleck, a down-and-out comedian who suffers from a mental disorder that causes him to laugh out loud involuntarily.

Despised by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker..

Although it bears little resemblance to the comics version, Todd Phillips makes a very interesting interpretation of the character exploring the depths of his psyche “justifying” why he goes to such lengths. Here we leave our review of Joker.

CRUELLA

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 134 min.

: 134 min. director : Craig Gillespie

: Craig Gillespie Gender: thriller

Another of the films centered on a major villain is cruelone of the most recent Disney films starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

Set in the 1970s, the film presents us with the story of a young con artist named Estella, narrating the events that lead her to bring out her evil side and become the infamous villain of the Disney classic known as Cruella de Vil, contemplating how from a very young age she was already a psychopath obsessed with fashion and animal skins.

Following the style of the Joker movie, Cruella delves into the character’s personality by explaining what made her become the despicable person she is in 101 Dalmatians. You can read our review of Cruella here.

HEAT

Year : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 172 min.

: 172 min. director : Michael Mann

: Michael Mann Gender: Action Thriller

Written and directed by Michael Mann, Heat is an exciting action thriller starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, and Ashley Judd, among others.

Its plot follows Neil McCauley, an expert bank robber who, together with his gang, manages to impress Vincent Hanna with his skills, a detective who lives so obsessed with his work that he puts his love life in danger.

As McCauley’s gang prepares the killing blow, and Hanna’s team sets out to prevent it, each of them understands that they have to deal with the most brilliant mind they have faced in their career.

Although he is a thief, the character of Robert De Niro wins the affection of the public, not only because of how meticulous he is when preparing his work, but also because he is a thief who is very clear that he does not want to stain his hands with blood trying to perpetrate his robberies without victims.

COLLATERAL

Year : 2004

: 2004 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. director : Michael Mann

: Michael Mann Gender: thriller

Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, Collateral is an interesting thriller whose plot follows Max, a taxi driver who ends up being forced to take Vincent, a hired killer who is fulfilling an assignment, as a passenger.

Considered one of Tom Cruise’s best performances, the character of Vincent is the most charismatic and, although he is dedicating himself to eliminating personas and crossing them off his list as if he were shopping, he is incredibly good at what he does, earning the respect of the public.

A DAY OF FURY

Year : 1993

: 1993 Duration : 112 min.

: 112 min. director : Joel Schumacher

: Joel Schumacher Gender: social drama

Another of the movies where people go with the bad guy it is A day of furya film directed by Joel Schumacher starring, among others, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Barbara Hershey, Rachel Ticotin and Lois Smith.

It tells the story of Bill Foster, an ordinary man who suddenly rebels violently and destructively against everything around him during a traffic jam in Los Angeles.

The film cleverly frames Foster as an ordinary hero for much of the film, showing a man of principle and courage who unites against the evils of contemporary civilization, causing many viewers to take his side.

But as the day progresses and Foster becomes increasingly violent, doubts about his actions are inevitable. It’s not until it’s revealed that his “wife” is actually his ex-wife that he has a restraining order against him and that Foster lost his job months ago that one realizes that this “hero” actually broke up a long time ago. long time.

WELLS OF AMBITION

Year : 2007

: 2007 Duration : 158 min.

: 158 min. director : Paul Thomas Anderson

: Paul Thomas Anderson Gender: Historical drama

within the movies with villains that almost everyone likes we have wells of ambitiona historical drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano.

Its plot places us in Texas at the beginning of the 20th century and tells us the story of Daniel Plainview, a man who moves to a miserable city in order to make his fortune.

Nevertheless, As he gets richer, his principles and values ​​disappear and he ends up dominated by ambition, becoming a wealthy tycoon after finding an oil field in 1902.. Years later, Daniel attempts to seize a new oilfield, but must contend with preacher Eli Sunday.

Although he is a despicable being who commits authentic barbarities in order to amass fortune, how he becomes more and more evil is something that has fascinated a large part of the spectators. And of course the excellent performance by Daniel Day-Lewis helps.

THE THIRD MAN

Year : 1949

: 1949 Duration : 104 min.

: 104 min. director : Carol Reed

: Carol Reed Gender: Film noir

A classic where they exist, the third man is a film directed by Carol Reed starring Joseph Cotten, Alida Valli, Trevor Howard, Orson Welles and Bernard Lee, among others.

Its plot places us at the beginning of the Cold War and follows Holly Martins, an American writer who travels to Vienna to visit Harry Lime, a childhood friend who has promised him a job. However, when she arrives she discovers that his friend has died of a hit-and-run.

The head of the British military police lets Martins know that Lime was seriously involved in the black market. However, Martins does not add a detail, because all say they witnessed two men at the scene of their friend’s hit-and-run except for one witness who claims to have seen a third man.

Without a doubt, the character of Orson Welles captivated a large part of the public since, although he is an intriguing and selfish person, his legendary speech “humans are like ants” aroused special sympathy towards Harry Lime.

So far our review of these 10 movies where (almost) everyone goes with the bad guy. Continuing with more cinephile things, here we remind you of these films that turn 40 in 2022 but which we continue to enjoy today just like yesterday.