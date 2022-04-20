1 The ‘Moon Knight’ TV Series Could Have Involved Blade and Predate the MCU

wonderfully moon knight on Disney+ introduced fans to Steven Grant/Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), and Anton Mogart (Gaspard Ulliel), all before episode 4. However, the fans could have received very differently moon knight TV series from almost two decades ago. AN moon knight The TV show could have teamed Marc Spector with Blade, the vampire hunter. And it could have happened before Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man.

The trailer for Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ | wonder studios

A ‘Moon Knight’ TV series could have premiered more than 15 years before the Disney+ show

In the 2000s, a very different Marvel Cinematic Universe was taking shape. After the success of Wesley Snipes’ Sword movies (including Sheet II Y trinity blade), Sheet: the series started in 2006. And in the pilot episode, they referenced Marc Spector.

At a 2006 Comic-Con, Sheet: the series the producers “said they had plans to introduce Moon Knight into their series,” IGN reported at the time.

“A few months later, Marvel Studios and No Equal Entertainment announced their plans to produce a moon knight TV series,” BuzzFeed reported.

Moon Knight, Blade, Ghost Rider, Black Knight, and several other heroes and antiheroes represent a darker side of Marvel Comics.

Before Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and the Avengers established a brighter MCU, a darker one might have happened.

Everything we know about the ‘Moon Knight’ TV series spin-off from ‘Blade: The Series’

The producers made fun of Marc Spector in the first episode of Sheet: the series Season 1. However, they didn’t plan to reveal Moon Knight until Season 2. Moon Knight, Blade, and possibly Marvel Comics villain Steppin’ Razor could have joined in future episodes.

Unfortunately, before they could introduce Moon Knight, the series was cancelled. not even that moon knight villains could appear were revealed.

There were no further announcements from Marvel or No Equal Entertainment. And then in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. brought Tony Stark to life in Iron Man. He changed the course of superhero movies forever.

However, with fans responding to nostalgic 2000s heroes like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel has a new perspective on classic heroes and actors.

Blade and Marc Spector could meet Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, in the MCU

at the end of eternal, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) reached for the Ebony Blade, the sword of the Black Knight in Marvel Comics, before a voice stopped him. This voice was Mahershala Ali as Blade, the vampire hunter.

With the moon knight TV series that features a darker and more brutal tone among other MCU shows like Wanda Vision, Hawkeye, Y LokiHis fans have started the rumors of the Midnight Sons.

In Marvel Comics, the Midnight Sons are a group of dark, supernatural heroes. The lineup often features Werewolf By Night, who has a project confirmed for Disney+. It also includes Morbius, who recently had his own solo movie with Jared Leto at Sony.

The MCU could finally deliver on the reunion between Moon Knight and Blade that was teased all those years ago. And the fans can’t wait.

