1 The ‘Moon Knight’ TV Series Could Have Involved Blade and Predate the MCU

wonderfully moon knight on Disney+ introduced fans to Steven Grant/Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), and Anton Mogart (Gaspard Ulliel), all before episode 4. However, the fans could have received very differently moon knight TV series from almost two decades ago. AN moon knight The TV show could have teamed Marc Spector with Blade, the vampire hunter. And it could have happened before Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man.

A ‘Moon Knight’ TV series could have premiered more than 15 years before the Disney+ show

In the 2000s, a very different Marvel Cinematic Universe was taking shape. After the success of Wesley Snipes’ Sword movies (including Sheet II Y trinity blade), Sheet: the series started in 2006. And in the pilot episode, they referenced Marc Spector.

