YouTube accounts of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande hacked

This morning Justin BieberAriana Grande Y kanye-west woke up seeing that their YouTube accounts were hacked and showing a video of Paco Sanza man who defrauded thousands of people by simulating a terminal disease.

The twitter account @Lospelaosbro has claimed the facts and presumed, for example, the alleged password of the account of Michael Jacksonwhich was also the target of the cyberattack.

“This just started,” the account owner wrote in the last hour.

“We will not stop until the political prisoner Paco Sanz is released. At the moment we have hacked Kanye West, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber and Drake,” he announced during the early hours of Mexico.

ariana grande gonna be so confused when she wakes up pic.twitter.com/XWqWMEa43Q — cav (@vntedix) April 5, 2022

During these last hours he has been posting photos and videos showing the hacked accounts, where the posted video is no longer available.

@Lospelaosbro identifies itself as a criminal group, with nearly 9,000 followers. In the comments, users make recommendations of possible future victims such as Karol G, Selena Gomez and the Backstreet Boys.

“Can you hack my math teacher?” wrote user @Starry_Mo0n.

But who is Paco Sanz, whom @Lospelaosbro are defending? He is a man who managed to collect more than 260 thousand euros (about 7 million pesos), for allegedly being in danger of dying, when it was not true.

In February 2021, he was sentenced to two years in prison, for which there would be 10 months left to finish his sentence.

In the video after the hacking of the accounts, it reads “Free Paco Sanz”.

The most recent cyberattack on celebrities was in 2014, when Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, took intimate photos of them and posted them online.

