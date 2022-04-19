You can buy Jack Nicholson’s ax in The Shining for $100,000

Image : Warner Bros.

“Here’s Johnny!” It is one of the most mythical phrases that have been said in the history of cinema. The phrase was said by Jack Torrance, the deranged character played by Jack Nicholson in the film The glow either The Shiningshortly after sticking his head with a psychotic look into a door hole he had destroyed with an axe, in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel.

If you are a fan of horror, Stephen King or movies from Stanley Kubrick, now you can buy that same axe. Yes, the actual ax used in the making of the 1980 movie is being auctioned at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The starting price was $50,000, and at the time of this writing the latest offer is $55,000. It is estimated that it could reach a price of 90,000 or 100,000 dollars. The ax is hung in a frame alongside some footage from the film, and includes a certificate of authenticity. You can see images of the ax at this link.

Two versions of the ax existed. A replica made of prop materials that was used by Nicholson when filming scenes such as the chase in hallways and on the stairwell (for safety reasons), and a real one, made of wood, that was used in close-up shots and in the destruction of the door. It is estimated that the one being auctioned is the real wooden version, but whatever it is, the certificate ensures that it was used by the actor in the filming. Another small piece of film history that goes on sale for the enjoyment of some collector. [Gotta Have Rock and Roll vía Collider]