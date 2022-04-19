Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is brought forward to July 29: new trailer

Totally unexpectedly, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It has just released a new trailer revealing its plot and anticipating something that nobody expected: its release date has been brought forward from September to this July 29. You can take a look at the reveal trailer below, as well as the game’s features:

New features:

Battles with up to seven characters: As in previous installments of Xenoblade Chronicles, the fights begin when facing the enemy in the open field. Players will control Noah’s party, which has six members, and can be joined by other characters they have met during the adventure. Each team member plays a specific role in combat, allowing for highly diverse strategies.

Class change: Noah is a swordsman, expert in melee attacks, while Mio is a zephyr who attracts the attention of the enemy while dodging their attacks. Each character has a class and their own strengths. As the quest progresses, players will be able to change character classes and customize the party to their liking.

New Link system: Each of the pairs consisting of Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, and Eunie and Taion can form a Bond if certain conditions are met, in which case they will combine to form a gigantic form called “Uroboros”. Each Ouroboros has powerful techniques of their own, and deciding the exact moment to transform can be key to winning the fight.

will be available exclusively a collector’s edition of the game on the My Nintendo Storewhich includes packaging illustrated by Masatsugu Saito, a hardcover book of more than 250 pages with full-color concept illustrations, and a metal box to store the game card.

Source: Press release.