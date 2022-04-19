WWE would be interested in bringing FTR back

FTR left WWE, where they were known as The Revival, and have managed to reap several World Tag Team Championships in both AEW, AAA and ROH, keeping gold in the last two. The duo also managed to conquer gold in the tag division of NXT, Raw and SmackDown while they were in the company of Vince McMahon..

► FTR still have a contract with All Elite Wrestling

Although we do not know how much time remains on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood’s contracts with AEW, in July 2020 Tony Khan confirmed that they both signed for several years, although it seems that his eventual free agency could be a very interesting time for the Top Guys.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is interested in bringing FTR back to the company. The AAA Tag Team Champions passed up great offers from WWE in 2019 to seek new horizons, although it is said that Vince McMahon could require his services once again.

«WWE has expressed interest internally in the possibility of bringing back the team formerly known as The Revival. In 2019, the two passed up what were then huge offers of $850,000 each, and Mark Carrano even mentioned that he could possibly take them to $1 million each before they left for All Elite Wrestling.. WWE cannot approach FTR directly.”

Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 may have been a turning point regarding the fact that Vince McMahon is considering bringing in other AEW wrestlers, even despite having left his company in the past. It will be necessary to see if the former Raw Couples Champions end up returning to the company where they began to reap success as a team.