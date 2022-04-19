Will Poulter’s physical transformation: muscles worthy of Marvel

Don’t let that angelic face fool you because Will Poulter He is close to turning thirty. Little remains of that teenager who debuted back in 2007 and began to definitely attract attention in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). And it is that this purebred Londoner has grown both professionally and physically.

A turning point in his career was undoubtedly his participation in the revenant (2015), which earned two Oscars for Alejandro González Iñárritu and Leonardo DiCaprio. Since then, the British actor has not stopped working and has important projects in his portfolio. Perhaps the one that attracts the most attention is his next participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Specifically, Poulter has been placed under the orders of James Gunn for the third part of Guardians of the Galaxywhose filming has been underway since the end of 2021. And the director could not have chosen a better time to have Poulter whose character, according to Marvel, is “genetically designed by scientists as the perfect being”.

And it is that the Londoner already showed in the Dopestik series (2021) that he was in excellent physical shape. And that has been the starting point to build that character with an imposing muscular mass. “I would not recommend anyone to do what I did to prepare for that job”says the actor in an interview with The Independent.

“The most important thing is that mental and physical health are the priority, and aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is not healthy or realistic,” adds the actor, who has carried out a lot of “work gym and a very, very specific diet. “What does specific mean? It means that not particularly civilized sometimes based on amounts of food that you would not necessarily want to eat. And sometimes very little. I’ve been through a number of different diets over the last few months.”

Of course, it is currently in a “maintenance” phase that it greatly appreciates. “I’m not eating large amounts of food to build muscle, and I’m not eating less. I’m just maintaining my weight”, ditch Poulter, who assures that he has not drunk alcohol since the end of the year. “The whole social aspect of your life has to take a backseat”ditch.

And if you want to see the actor in action, Movistar + has just released Why don’t they ask Evans?a miniseries based on the novel by Agatha Christie and which also marks the directorial debut of Hugh Laurie.