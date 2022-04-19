Why the Kardashian family could pay 100 million dollars to Rob Kardashian’s ex?

kim kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Chris Jenner Y Kylie Jenner caused a stir for having attended a los angeles courthousethen all members of the Kardashian family could pay up to 100 million dollars to Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriendthe only male in the family and who has been involved in multiple polemics.

In accordance with Page Sixon Monday, April 18, 2022, four members of the Kardashian family attended court to witness how they selected the jury of the next trial that the family of celebrities they will have to deal with soon.

Why the Kardashians could pay 100 million dollars to Rob Kardashian’s ex?

A $100 million judgment I could wait for everyone members of the kardashian family and Jenner (Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner), because currently celebrities have a demand of the ex of Rob Kardashian.

In 2017, blac chynamodel and Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, sued the Kardashian family for assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference in their potential financial relationships. In accordance with Page SixBlac Chyna, who is really called Angela Whiteis looking for a compensation of 40 million dollars for damages due to loss of income and $60 million for damages in respect of loss of future income.

The Kardashians could pay 100 million dollars to the model Blac Chyna. Photo: Instagram @krisjenner

Why did Blac Chyna sue the Kardashian family?

The relationship of Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family is more distant than ever, because since the reality show he had with rob kardashian did not have a second installment, The model sued all members of the Kardashian familyincluding Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser trying to destroy Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predatorsshaming her on social media and killing her hit TV show (‘Rob & Chyna’), which had already started filming a second season,” the model’s attorney commented.

Rob Kardashian had a relationship with Blac Chyna in 2016. Photo: Instagram @krisjenner

Who is Blac Chyna?

Blac Chyna is a 33-year-old model who achieved world fame after announcing her love affair with the rapper tyga and for his multiple appearances in hip-hop music videos. Although for years she has had a relationship with the family kardashianit was in 2016 when he began his courtship with Rob Kardashian and, a few months later, the news broke that Blac Chyna was pregnant with his daughter dream. In 2017 Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna ended their relationship.

The Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian dating gave rise to the reality show ‘Rob & Chyna‘, which only had one season of seven episodes. One of Blac Chyna’s arguments for suing the Kardashian family is that The model assures that it was the same celebrities who prevented the program from continuing to be broadcast and that a second season be developed.

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian family for damages to her income. Photo: Instagram @blacchyna

The problems of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Likewise, the problems between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian intensified after the cancellation of the second season of his reality show was announced, because the youngest son of the Kardashian family leaked some photographs intimate of the model in social networks.

On the other hand, in March 2022, Blac Chyna assured that she does not receive child support from her daughter Dream and that he even had to sell his cars to offset expenses. To this assertion, Rob Kardashian commented: “I pay $37,000 a year for my son’s school. I take care of all medical expenses. Payment for all your extracurricular activities. Why would I have to pay child support?.

Rob Kardashian is the member of the Kardashian family furthest from the spotlight. Photo: Instagram @krisjenner

No doubt the kardashian family It is involved in another controversy that has taken a few years, however, it is expected to be resolved soon. According to lawyers for the kardashian, the members like Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kylie, etc. They will only attend court once during the trial.