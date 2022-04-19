Who was eliminated this Monday, April 18?

This Monday a new chapter of Here is danced was broadcast: Talent vs. Fame.

This is the second season of the star hosted by Sergio Lagos, where 18 celebrities compete to be the best in the dizzying competition.

Six participants appeared in this Monday’s episode, of which the two worst evaluated faced each other in a final duel to choose the new eliminated.

first couple

The first to appear were Bruno Zaretti and Fran Zepedawho danced to “September”, by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Earth & Wind & Fire.

second couple

The next to go on stage were Andrea Hoffman and Mauro Morawho danced to “Music Inferno”, by Madonna.

third couple

The next pair was Xiomara Herrera and Pancho Solarwho danced to “Body Language”, by Kaci Brown.

fourth couple

Then it was the turn of Thati Lira and Julio Allendeswho danced “Dance for you”, by Beyoncé.

fifth couple

The next to appear were Eyal Meyer and Melissa Brioneswho danced “Dance (Disco Heat)”, by Sylvester.

sixth couple

The next couple to go on stage was Carolina Soto and Luciano Coppelliwho danced “Be my baby”, by Leslie Grace, choreography preceded by an introduction sung by Carolina.

seventh couple

Finally, Sergio Lagos called the stage to Cata Palacios and Diego Espinoza. In a backstage video, the former “Mekano” said that after her presentation on Thursday she was discouraged from dancing, due to the jury’s criticism.

back to the studio, Cata explained that the words of the jury affected her a lot, because they did not find anything good in her presentation. As he related, throughout the weekend he was motivated to continue in the program, but unfortunately in the last rehearsal he stuck a nail in his big toe, so You will not be able to continue in the program.

Who was eliminated from Here is Dance?

Once the presentations are finished and the scores revealed, the lowest were for Bruno Zaretti and Eyal Meyer, both with 23 points, and Carola Soto, with 18 points.

After a few seconds of deliberation, the jury bowed because Bruno had to face Carola.

Thus, Carolina danced 45 seconds of “Todos me miran”, by Gloria Trevi, while Bruno danced “Magalenha”, by Sergio Mendes.

After a few moments of jury deliberation, Karen Connolly announced that the new eliminated was Bruno Zaretti.

“I didn’t expect to get here. It was my fault, but getting back on the slopes was wonderful », expressed the Brazilian in his farewell to the Channel 13 program.

Read also: Carolina Soto explains what it has been like to participate in Here is Dance



