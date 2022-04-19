Who is Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor?

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces Mighty Thor to the MCU, making Natalie Portman and her character, Jane Foster, a hero worthy of taking up the hammer of the god of thunder to defend humanity.

The first trailer for the movie Taika Waititi gave us only a glance, but that was enough to see Jane Foster with a new suit, a helmet, Thor’s hammer and a much more muscular body than he showed in the previous films.

Apparently, mighty thor springs into action after the Avenger decided to leave the throne of Asgard and spend some time working on his well-being and discovering who he really is when he’s not saving the world and fighting great enemies. Thor isn’t completely out of the picture and the movie is about his transformation, but Mighty Thor is further proof that Marvel has big plans to keep growing in the future.

Thor: Love and Thunder It opens in July this year, but there are a few things to know about Mighty Thor before you watch it.

Who is Mighty Thor?

Natalie Portman and Jane Foster they will have their turn to fight Cap the God Butcher, under the identity of Mighty Thor, which, according to reports, is the only reason Thor 4 exists. Taika Waititi was reading the comics of this character on the set of Ragnarok and that’s where the idea of ​​bringing the character to the MCU was born.

Kevin Feige said in an interview with CNN that: “We love the story, it’s one of the best runs of comics recently”,…”[El director Taika Waitit] I flipped through and read that spread while I was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to go back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How can we–?’ This is a very big movie that will incorporate many elements. That is a very important part of it. He introduced us to it and we were totally into it. He loved us. We had been in contact with Natalie. She is part of the MCU family and we put her and Taika together. She took a meeting and she agreed to do it.”

It’s not Lady Thor or female Thor, but a hero named Mighty Thor.

The comics of ‘The Mighty Thor‘ follow Jane Foster as the defender of Asgard, which in this case is the version of Asgard that exists in the human world. She must deal with intergalactic conflict, an irritated Odin, and all kinds of criticism, prejudice, and rejection for replacing Thor.

In the history of the comics, Thor is no longer worthy to wield Mjolnir, he is mired in depression and is only known as Odinsonso Jane is called by the hammer who deems her worthy and must take on the role of the hero (without Thor knowing the truth), while also fighting her own battle with cancer, this means that, in her everyday life, she is weakened and in pain, but she transforms every time she picks up the hammer, which is very dangerous for her and even leads Doctor Strange to warn her that it can kill her.

The first time Jane Foster became Thor in the comics. Marvel’s What If…? where he not only fulfilled the duties of the mjolnir, but even came to have the status of a goddess in Asgard. In that story, she ended up marrying Odin, while Thor dated Lady Sif, though that’s a different story than the one in Mighty Thor.

Marvel revealed Jane’s identity as Mighty Thor months ago, which means one thing that could be different is that Thor would know from the start that she’s wielding the hammer and is the new defender of Asgard.