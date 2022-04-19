Who is Jane Foster the Mighty Thor?

The trailer for Thor Love and Thunder officially introduced us to the character of Jane Foster in the shoes, or rather in the armor, of the Mighty Thor! But who is this character? And where does his origins lie? let’s find out together!

So who is Mighty Thor?

Even in comics, Jane Foster she is never called Lady Thor. She is just Thor! The new God of Thunder. Are you confused? In the comics there is the explanation of this new superhero.

The comics of “The Mighty Thor“(The Mighty Thor) tell the time elapsed since Jane Foster in the defense of Asgard. His story arc progresses in the most beautiful but also painful way, as he faces the intergalactic conflict with an annoyed Odin and an avalanche of contingencies from having replaced Thor. Thor, in this one runit is unworthy to wield Mjolnir and pushes deeper into the abyss of depression. He is only called by everyone “Son of Odin“. Jane, meanwhile, is summoned by the hammer who deems it worthy. So Thor is out of the game, as we said.

Jane Foster will not only fight against incredibly large threats, but it will also fight cancer. The character is diagnosed with breast cancer before Mjolnir considers her worthy. She is undergoing chemotherapy and her physical state is constantly deteriorating. When she wields Mjolnir and transforms into Thor, she is powerful but in doing so eliminates all healing in her body, even those that fight cancer. Her chances of recovery become so slim that Doctor Strange must warn her that transforming into Thor could kill her.

The comics, throughout Jane’s arc, tell the truth about cancer in horrifying detail. This is a story that Marvel fans they can’t imagine reviewing in the MCU. In Phase 4 there is an entirely new “playing field”, but we doubt the realism of the comic will be transposed to the big screen with the approval of Disney. Anything can happen going forward and other big changes are proof of this unpredictability.

The comic series of “The Mighty Thor” is made up of five volumes: “Thunder In Her Veins“,”Lords of Midgard“,”The Asgard / Shi’ar War“,”The War Thor” And “The Death of The Mighty Thor“. The film is likely to draw elements from each of these brilliant plots.

Taika Waititiwhich he directed Thor: Ragnaroknow go back to directing Thor: Love and Thunder. He also wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Taikia Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarokback on July 6 for Thor: Love and Thunder . Waititi previously described the upcoming movie as his craziest movie ever.