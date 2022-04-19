WHO establishes the world’s first traditional medicine center in India – World

The construction of this center “will help harness the power of science to strengthen the empirical basis for traditional medicine,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the inauguration ceremony of this project, which will be established in Jamnagar, in the western state of Gujarat.

The project, backed by an investment of 250 million dollars, has as its main objective “to make the promise of traditional medicine a reality, for the benefit of people around the world, helping to guarantee that all people have access to safe and effective treatments.” Tedros added.

The director described this global plan as an opportunity for the Asian giant to establish itself as a mecca for traditional medicine, where not only does the country make itself available to the world, but “the world will turn to India” to feed on its vast knowledge in this branch of knowledge.

In this sense, the center will be based “on evidence, data, sustainability and innovation” for the creation of policies that contribute to “optimizing the use of traditional medicine for health and well-being throughout the world”, explained the director of the WHO.

“India assumes this association as a great responsibility to serve all humanity,” added the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who also highlighted the importance of traditional Indian medicine as “a holistic science of life” that “It goes beyond cure and treatment.”

The traditional Indian medicine called “ayurveda” is the legacy of a wisdom of more than 4,000 years that conceives the human being as an integrated unit of body, mind and spirit.

This ancient treatment relates health directly to mood and lifestyle, and although it focuses on prevention, it also treats diseases and imbalances of the body and mind.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first part of the cone to treat many diseases”, therefore, it is important to strengthen its role and that it can be integrated “into modern health systems”, stated the director of the WHO.