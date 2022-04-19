Who did Katy Perry give the last platinum ticket on American Idol?

ANDOn Monday’s episode of American Idol, Katy Perry awarded the third and final platinum ticket to Jay Copelanda 23-year-old musician who wowed the judges by performing the theme of Stevie wonder “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”.

Perry was captivated and her jaw dropped from hearing the first notes from Coopeland, who revealed before her audition that she had a scholarship to go to graduate school in acting, but had to drop out when the school wouldn’t let her audition for the TV show.

“I don’t know if I made the right decision or the wrong decision, but I do know that I made the best decision for myself,” he said.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan told Copeland that he made the right decision.

“Finally a competition!” Perry exclaimed. “You’ve studied a lot. You can probably miss a day of school,” were the previous words of the interpreter of “Roar”, before telling him that she would leave with the third platinum ticket of the season.

“It’s the 20th year of creating superstars and you are a superstar,” the singer said. “I think you’re worth all the platinum.”

The first two platinum tickets were awarded to artists in previous episodes, but the last one went to Jay Copeland after his great performance.

Jay, whose full name is Jeremiah Copeland, is a 23-year-old musician from Salisbury, Maryland. He graduated from Salisbury College with a bachelor’s degree in theater and music and, prior to auditioning for him, he was in graduate school on scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in acting.

However, after receiving an ultimatum to choose between music and acting, the young man decided to drop out of graduate school and chose American Idol instead.

The contestant on the 20th season of the famous show received the third platinum ticket, allowing him to skip a round of Hollywood Week.