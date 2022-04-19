Which is the favourite? These are the best TV series so far in 2022

This 2022 several Netflix series and other platforms return that left us hungry last year and that we wait patiently for their new seasons to show their heads, let’s take a tour to find out which are the most anticipated.

The first months of this year the series proliferated and the variety is such that it will not depend on the time you have to watch them but on the ability to withstand their outcomes in the plots that have trapped us.

What to watch on Netflix

Ozark returns to Netflix this April 27

The return of Ozarks It has been transcendental for those who follow this story. In just 7 episodes that will premiere on April 29, the fourth and final season will mark a before and after. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, together with the main actor, Jason Bateman who is also an executive producer; Ozark was released in 2017 and the success of each of its installments was surpassed by the previous one. leaving like this one of the best Netflix series in the tray of series consumers.

Some may wonder about this mode of dividing the final season, and this occurrence has already been repeated and we met it with the experience of final seasons or extended seasons as it was with Stranger Things.

About stranger things We were waiting for this story to develop as its protagonists have grown, who now look more like teenagers than children.

Stranger Things arrives with its new season and with older actors

This incredible series set in the eighties and that has dusted off the memories of a generation, began to be seen in 2016; and throughout these 4 seasons he has captivated his followers who follow step by step what happens in this story, which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbor and Finn Wolfhard among others.

This new release will be made only by Netflix and to the entire world in two batches, the first will be the May 27, 2022 and the second in five weeks to be completed on July 1, 2022.

More on HBO and Hulu

Winning time will take viewers inside the court of the history of the Lakers of the 80s

Another that also evokes 3 decades ago and located in Los Angeles, deals with the rise of The Lakers, Dr. Jerry Buss and basketball superstar Magic Johnson. Released at the beginning of March, it promises to hook fans of this sports discipline and its protagonists.

Winning Time is an HBO Max sports miniseries featuring the likes of John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, and Gaby Hoffman, among many others. In the plot, Buss converts and trains a team that marked the history of the NBA, on and off the court; promoting the Lakers and their most important player (for the time) magic johnson in legends.

Amanda Seyfried stars in this powerful series about a woman who believed she could do anything

Hulu users can enjoy the immersive story about Elizabeth Holmes, who swindled many entrepreneurs by convincing them of an innovative medical company that with just a drop of blood he would make immediate diagnoses.

amanda seyfried 36 years old, plays Holmes, we remember her for her roles in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia as a teen star. Despite the success of her roles and a life full of opportunities on the small and big screen; She recently stated that she suffers from depression and anxiety due to work.

“My work makes me very anxious, luckily I have some fantastic therapists and medications,” Seyfried told reporters.

In this casting he accompanies her Naveen Andrews, the beloved Sayid from Lost. Who this time plays the former Theranos COO and partner of Elizabeth Holmes, Sunny Balwani.