Which has more stars in its cast, the Barbie movie or the new Nolan?

The two films do not stop adding actors and actresses to their cast, which is already full of big names.

There hasn’t been a week in months that hasn’t gone by without news of a new addition to the bulging cast of two of two upcoming Hollywood productions, the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie doll movie or Christopher Nolan’s new about the creator of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer.

Both films are released in 2023 and have great stars of today’s cinema in their cast but, Which of the two accumulates more familiar faces, the new Gerwig movie or the new Nolan? Well, to find out, the first thing we are going to do is review the cast of the Barbie film, led by the wonderful Margot Robbie.

To which, according to the IMDb page dedicated to the film, He is accompanied by names like Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) as Ken, Will Ferrell (The Reporter), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and America Ferrera (We Crashed), among others.

While Oppenheimer’s cast is led by Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), followed by Kenneth Branagh (Death on the Nile), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Florence Pough (Black Widow), Gary Oldman (Mank), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Matt Damon (Mars), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Dane DeHaan (Chronicle) and David Dastmalchian, among others.

A competition that, without a doubt, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film wins, since it not only accumulates more well-known names, but also among its ranks are several Oscar winners, such as Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon and Rami Malek, while Barbie has two twice nominated actors, Rayn Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Two films that are going to arrive next year and that tell two very different stories that, however, have another detail in common: that both have a cast that is almost unfathomableluckily both Nolan and Gergwig have good tables.